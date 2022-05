Faksa recorded an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Faksa set up Miro Heiskanen on what would be the game-winning goal in the second period. A tight-checking and physical series has suited Faksa well so far. He has a goal, an assist, nine shots on net, 11 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through six appearances.