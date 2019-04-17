Stars' Riley Tufte: Inks entry-level deal
Tufte agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Wednesday.
Tufte just wrapped up a second NCAA championship at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. The winger tallied 34 goals and 30 helpers in 121 collegiate contests. The 21-year-old will likely spend a year or two in the minors before getting a chance to crack the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...