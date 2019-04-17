Tufte agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Wednesday.

Tufte just wrapped up a second NCAA championship at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. The winger tallied 34 goals and 30 helpers in 121 collegiate contests. The 21-year-old will likely spend a year or two in the minors before getting a chance to crack the 23-man roster.

