Steven Oleksy: Heading overseas
Oleksy signed a contract in the Austrian league, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
The 34-year-old defenseman last appeared in an NHL game with the Penguins in the 2016-17 season. He's been bouncing around the minor leagues in North America, but now he'll take his game overseas. It's highly likely Oleksy will play out his career in Europe.
