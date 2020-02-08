Play

Oleksy signed a contract in the Austrian league, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

The 34-year-old defenseman last appeared in an NHL game with the Penguins in the 2016-17 season. He's been bouncing around the minor leagues in North America, but now he'll take his game overseas. It's highly likely Oleksy will play out his career in Europe.

More News
Our Latest Stories