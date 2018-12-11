Maple Leafs' Steven Oleksy: Traded to Toronto
Oleksy was traded to the Maple Leafs for winger Adam Cracknell on Monday.
Neither player has an NHL appearance this season. Oleksy -- who has 73 career NHL games under his belt at age 32 -- will serve as organizational depth on the blue line for his new club.
