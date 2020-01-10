Wild's Alex Stalock: Hard-luck loss Thursday
Stalock stopped 35 of 37 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Thursday.
Stalock probably deserved a better fate than he received, in part due to the Flames' Cam Talbot turning aside 42 of 43 shots at the other end of the rink. It's a fourth consecutive defeat for Stalock (0-3-1), with 15 goals allowed in that span. The 32-year-old has a 9-7-3 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 22 appearance. With Devan Dubnyk away from the team for the foreseeable future, Stalock will likely see plenty of starts in the near-term.
