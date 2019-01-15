Wild's Alex Stalock: Set to battle Kings
As expected, Stalock will start in goal Tuesday night against the visiting Kings, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Stalock will square off against a Kings team that ranks last in the league in scoring by means of averaging only 2.26 goals per game. However, the royal club reportedly will counter with No. 1 goalie Jonathan Quick to make Minnesota's primary backup slightly less appealing than if he had been stacked against another No. 2 on the 11-game daily slate.
