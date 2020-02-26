Wild's Alex Stalock: Staves off Columbus rally
Stalock made 24 saves in a 5-4 victory over Columbus on Tuesday.
Stalock appeared to be cruising to a comfortable win, leading 4-1 after 40 minutes, until the Blue Jackets twice drew within a single goal in the final period. The 32-year-old was able to hang on for his fifth win in seven February starts (5-1-1), although the save percentage (.870) over his last two outings is a little messy. Stalock and the Wild have a two-game road swing through Detroit and Columbus this week and he figures to start at least one of those tilts.
