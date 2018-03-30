Per coach Bruce Boudreau, Olofsson (upper body) is questionable to make the trip to Dallas for Saturday's game against the Stars.

Olofsson's injury will test Minnesota's depth at defense, but his potential absence shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled eight assists in 40 games this campaign. The Wild should release another update on the the 2013 second-round pick's status ahead of Saturday's contest.