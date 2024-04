Lucchini posted an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Lucchini has assists in back-to-back games along with a plus-3 rating early in April. The 28-year-old is proving his worth at the top level after clearing waivers last month, but fantasy managers will pass over him given his scant role as a fourth-line forward. Lucchini has two goals and three assists through 34 NHL contests for Minnesota.