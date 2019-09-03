Wild's Louis Belpedio: Signs one-year deal
Belpedio agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.
Belpedio played in just two games for the WIld last year, spending the bulk of the campaign in the minors. With a two-way deal in hand, the blueliner will likely find himself with AHL Iowa more often than not during the 2019-20 season, though he could see a few more contests than last year. Until he can secure regular NHL minutes, the 23-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
