Foligno is expected to be shut down for the season and undergo surgery to address his lower-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Saturday.

The Wild appear to be too far adrift of a playoff spot to justify Foligno ramping back up. The winger will end the campaign with 22 points and 179 hits over 55 contests. It's unclear if he will be ready for training camp, as the details of the surgery have yet to be revealed.