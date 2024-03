Foligno (lower body) will not be in the lineup to face the Coyotes on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

With a back-to-back on the schedule, Foligno could struggle to get into the lineup versus Colorado on Friday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. With Brandon Duhaime headed to the Avs, youngster Adam Beckman will see additional minutes for the Wild on Thursday. Once given the all-clear, Foligno should stake his claim for a top-six role.