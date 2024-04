Foligno (abdomen) underwent core muscle surgery Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Foligno is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp. The winger officially ends the 2023-24 campaign with 10 goals, 12 assists, 179 hits, 59 PIM and 56 shots on net through 55 appearances. Foligno signed a four-year contract extension before the season started, so it's safe to assume he'll return to a bottom-six role for the Wild in 2024-25.