Foligno recorded an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Foligno has three points in his last two games after a six-game point drought. The 28-year-old forward is up to a career-high 25 points to go with 184 hits, 86 shots on net and 28 PIM in 59 outings. He can carry some value in deeper formats that reward physicality.