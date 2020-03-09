Play

Foligno recorded an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Foligno has three points in his last two games after a six-game point drought. The 28-year-old forward is up to a career-high 25 points to go with 184 hits, 86 shots on net and 28 PIM in 59 outings. He can carry some value in deeper formats that reward physicality.

More News
Our Latest Stories