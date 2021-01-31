Foligno has supplied two assists and six shots while averaging 15:04 of ice time over his past five contests.

After posting a career-high 25 points in the 2019-20 season, Foligno has followed it up with a solid start to this season. Despite playing in a bottom-six role with virtually no power-play time, the 29-year-old has three points and nine shots over eight games this season. Foligno's heavy game will likely keep him in the lineup going forward - he has 25 hits and three blocks this year - but his limited offensive upside won't be enough to warrant serious fantasy contention.