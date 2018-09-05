2018 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 1

Only 70 golfers remain in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs, and this week they head to the BMW Championship at Aronimink outside of Philadelphia to cut that group to 30 ahead of the Tour Championship in two weeks. Several golfers need good finishes just to make it to East Lake for a chance at $10 million, and that combined with a small, elite field should make for a great event this week. Oh, and there are some phenomenal pairings as there often are in small field events.

Players are once again grouped by current ranking on the FedEx Cup points list, and somehow that led to Tiger Woods (No. 25), Jordan Spieth (No. 26) and Rickie Fowler (No. 27) all playing together. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose represent the top three in the standings, so they'll be grouped as well. Those are probably the two best groups, but several others are nearly as compelling.

I've listed some of my favorite pairings for Thursday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern