2018 Phoenix Open picks, field: Spieth, Fowler, Thomas lead fun lineup in desert

Maybe the most fun annual event on the PGA Tour schedule takes place this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama will all all play following a week of Tiger-mania at Torrey Pines. There are always fun Super Bowl-related props for this tournament, fascinating products handed out on the 16th hole and outrageously large crowds that (that this year could top 250,000 in one day).

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

Event: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona | Dates: Feb. 1-4

Field and odds

Hideki Matsuyama: 9-1

Jordan Spieth: 9-1

Jon Rahm: 10-1

Justin Thomas: 14-1

Rickie Fowler: 14-1

Marc Leishman: 30-1

Field strength: A-

This is a sneaky tremendous field. I included Leishman in the odds above just to display how severe the drop is following the top five favorites. Also, how good must Matsuyama be at this event to have the same odds as Spieth going in? Hey, I'm glad you asked because we're about to take a look.

Three stories to watch

1. Hideki owns Phoenix: Yes, Hideki Matsuyama owns the Phoenix Open. He has won each of the last two years, and he nearly won the two years before that. Now you see why he's a co-favorite with Spieth.

Hideki's career at @WMPhoenixOpen:

1st

1st

T2

T4



Rounds: 16

Holes: 288

Eagles: 2

Birdies: 78 (27%)

Pars: 186

Bogeys: 21 (7.3%)

Doubles: 1



59 under par

67.3 scoring average

High score: 71

Low score: 63

68 and lower: 12 of 16

Greens hit: 221 of 288 (76.7%) — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) January 30, 2018

2. Super Bowl props: Degenerates only. The list of this year's Super Bowl props is so preposterous that I'm not even sure Phil Mickelson would touch them with a 10-foot pole. Here they are, from BetDSI.

Which will be higher?

Jordan Spieth final round total birdies (+135)

Zach Ertz total receptions (-160)

Which will be higher?

Jordan Spieth final round score (-115)

Jay Ajayi rushing yards (-115)

Which will be higher?

Phil Mickelson final round avg. driving distance (-110)

Tom Brady passing yards (-120)

Which will be higher?

Phil Mickelson final round total birdies (+110)

Rob Gronkowski total receptions (-140)

3. That 16th hole: Love it or hate it, the 16th hole has become must-see television, especially when it's being played by golf's stars. Whether it's Phil Mickelson tossing footballs into the stands or aces being dropped in front of thousands of lathered up patrons, something insane will happen at the 16th because something insane happens at the 16th every year.

Past winners

2017: Hideki Matsuyama

2016: Hideki Matsuyama

2015: Brooks Koepka

2014: Kevin Stadler

2013: Phil Mickelson

A pretty impressive list. Stadler certainly sticks out as he's all but disappeared from the circuit. He's played just four events since 2015 after struggling with a wrist injury he can't seem to solve.

Phoenix Open picks