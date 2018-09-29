2018 Ryder Cup format, scoring, rules for four-ball and foursomes, coverage, schedule

The 2018 Ryder Cup has officially arrived, and while for many hardcore golf fans that's music to their ears, many more casual observers may need a little bit of an explained as to why there are almost 7,500 maniacs on the first tee chanting, jeering and whooping during the best kind of mayhem in golf this season. We have already seen a insane variety of shots, outcomes and reactions during the first day of action at Le Golf National, and it will surely continue as we watch more high-quality golf from the best players in the world over the next two days.

As a reminder, Saturday in Paris continues the opening format with two-on-two matchups between the United States and Europe in four-ball to open the day and foursomes in the afternoon. The final day will be 12 singles matches. Historically, the team that has started hottest has won the entire Ryder Cup, and I doubt this year will be any different. In fact, the last two times the U.S. has won the Ryder Cup, it has started the morning matches on the first day a combined 7-1-0.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how this is all going to play out over three days in Paris with a gander at the rules, format and schedule for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

2018 Ryder Cup format, rules

The Ryder Cup will be held in Paris from Friday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 30. The first two days of Ryder Cup action will include split sessions with separate types of golf being played. Golfers from the United States and Europe will compete in both four-ball action early in the day and foursomes later in the day. On Sunday, the golfers will complete in one-on-one singles matches. Below we break down each type of match you will see this week.

Four-ball: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. Each of the four golfers plays their own ball and the best score from a single player counts for his team for that hole. For example, if Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are going against Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, and Rose makes a birdie on the first hole but the rest of the players make a par, Europe gets a 3, the U.S. gets a 4 and Europe goes 1 up.

Foursomes: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. This time, however, the players have to switch off hitting the same ball until it rolls in the cup. Players have to switch off hitting tee shots no matter who made the putt on the previous hole. Scoring is still match play style, but there is more strategy involved here, and the U.S. has struggled in this format over the last few years.

Singles: Sunday consists of 12 one-on-one matches played out over the course of the day.

2018 Ryder Cup scoring

Scoring (for both): The winner of each hole receives a single point; if the score is even (such as both teams make birdie), no point is awarded. If the U.S. wins the first hole, loses the next one and halves the next three, the match is considered all square. If the U.S. then wins the hole after that they'll be considered 1 up. At the end of each match, the winning team gets one point for their country (or 0.5 if it is even). A match can end early if the winning team is up more holes than there are left to play. The winner of each singles match receives one point (or 0.5 if it is even).

2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events

All times Eastern

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29

Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 7:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30

Singles: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com