2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from same model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, starts on July 18 as 156 players head to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for a chance to capture the final major of the season. It's the first time Royal Portrush has hosted since 1951, but it did host the Irish Open as recently as 2012 and there will be a number of players in the 2019 Open Championship field that could benefit from additional course knowledge. Back in 2005, Rory McIlroy made history at Royal Portrush as a 16-year-old when he shot a course record 61 at the North of Ireland Championship. McIlroy is a native of Northern Ireland and is one of the favorites in the current 2019 Open Championship odds at 10-1. However, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is the overall Open 2019 favorite at 6-1. Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods are both listed at 12-1 as they look to cap impressive 2019 campaigns with a Claret Jug. Before you make your 2019 Open Championship picks, see the predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 25-year-old is the No. 10 player in the world and has already cemented himself as a threat to win each week in just his third PGA Tour season. Schauffele is already a four-time winner and has two victories so far during the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

He's also established himself as a major championship contender with five top-six finishes in 10 career starts in majors. He tied for second at last year's Open Championship and has two top-three finishes in majors already this season. Schauffele ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.600) and is 15th in putts made from four to eight feet (73.9 percent), a critical range in Open Championship play with large, undulating greens.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1