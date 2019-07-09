2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from top model that nailed two straight majors

With plenty of buzz around the 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the year figures to be competitive from start to finish when it tees off on Thursday, July 18. This time, the Open will emanate from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. After capturing his 15th career major title at the Masters in April, three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods will look to win his second major of the season after finishing 21st last month at the U.S. Open. Woods' last victory at this golf major came in 2006 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, but he'll enter the Open Championship 2019 as one of the top Vegas favorites at 16-1. However, the competition will be stiff this year at Royal Portrush with the likes of Rory McIlroy (8-1), Brooks Koepka (8-1), Dustin Johnson (12-1) and defending champion Francesco Molinari (20-1) all expected to be in contention for the Claret Jug and high up on the 2019 Open Championship odds board. With a star-studded field playing at an extremely challenging course, you'll want to see the latest PGA Tour predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Open Championship picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rose is no stranger to success at the majors. He's finished third or better in all four majors and won the 2013 U.S. Open. His odds are longer at the Open 2019 after he finished outside the top 25 in three of his last six starts, but don't let those recent results deceive you. He has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 4 and been extremely consistent outside of missing the cut at Augusta earlier this year.

His 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign has included four top-five finishes, including a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. Additionally, he finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open and Players Championship. Even though he's hitting just 64.40 percent of greens in regulation this season, he still ranks in the top 15 on tour in scoring average (69.597) and sand save percentage (61.63). His precision around the green gives him all the tools necessary to climb the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard quickly.

Also, five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title.

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1