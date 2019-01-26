2019 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts Round 4
Big Cat won't win, but he can still make some noise early on Sunday
Justin Rose leads Adam Scott by three going into the final round of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, but that's far from the only storyline. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are just a little further back. Rookie Doug Ghim nearly made the final group and of course, Tiger Woods will try to get hot and see if he can net another top-20 finish at Torrey Pines.
Sunday's final round should be lively from the start as Woods and Jordan Spieth go ahead of all the leaders with plenty of drama and fascination following both men this season. The Rose-Rahm-Scott finale is an embarrassment of riches as far as final groups go, and I'm excited to see how the dynamics and the golf play out.
Check out the full tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round action below.
All times Eastern
- 11:15 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Braden Thornberry, Sam Ryder (No. 1)
- 11:15 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Russell Knox, Nicholas Lindheim (No. 10)
- 11:25 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Luke List (No. 1)
- 11:25 a.m. -- Chris Thompson, Bud Cauley, Sam Burns (No. 10)
- 11:35 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak, Robert Streb (No. 1)
- 11:35 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Matt Jones, Nick Taylor (No. 10)
- 11:45 a.m. -- Julian Etulain, Bill Haas, Jordan Spieth (No. 1)
- 11:45 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Ben Silverman, Scott Stallings (No. 10)
- 11:55 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Danny Willett, Xander Schauffele (No. 1)
- 11:55 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt, Brandon Hagy (No. 10)
- 12:05 p.m. -- Martin Laird, Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim (No. 1)
- 12:05 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Cameron Smith, Grayson Murray (No. 10)
- 12:15 p.m. -- John Huh, Sung Kang, Sepp Straka (No. 1)
- 12:15 p.m. -- Shawn Stefani, Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo (No. 10)
- 12:25 p.m. -- Jason Day, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed (No. 1)
- 12:25 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Jim Knous, Sungjae Im (No. 10)
- 12:35 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark, Sangmoon Bae (No. 1)
- 12:35 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, John Senden (No. 10)
- 12:45 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson (No. 1)
- 12:45 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Stephan Jaeger, Cameron Davis (No. 10)
- 12:55 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen (No. 1)
- 12:55 p.m. -- John Chin, Nick Watney, Sebastian Munoz (No. 10)
- 1:05 p.m. -- Doug Ghim, Talor Gooch, Hank Lebiods (No. 1)
- 1:05 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Blaum (No. 10)
- 1:15 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott (No. 1)
- 1:15 p.m. -- Sean O'Hair, Morgan Hoffmann (No. 10)


