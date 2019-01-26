2019 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts Round 4

Justin Rose leads Adam Scott by three going into the final round of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, but that's far from the only storyline. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are just a little further back. Rookie Doug Ghim nearly made the final group and of course, Tiger Woods will try to get hot and see if he can net another top-20 finish at Torrey Pines.

Sunday's final round should be lively from the start as Woods and Jordan Spieth go ahead of all the leaders with plenty of drama and fascination following both men this season. The Rose-Rahm-Scott finale is an embarrassment of riches as far as final groups go, and I'm excited to see how the dynamics and the golf play out.

Check out the full tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round action below.

All times Eastern