2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from same model that predicted Patrick Reed's victory

The bursting blooms of azaleas coupled with the roaring echoes heard throughout Amen Corner can only mean one thing: it's officially Masters week. The 2019 Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday and awards a coveted green jacket to its winner. The 2019 Masters field totals 87 hopeful players, one of the smallest ever for golf's first major. It's a unique opportunity to see underdogs like Charles Howell III (100-1), Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners (250-1), and Si Woo Kim (100-1) match wits with household names like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose. McIlroy is gunning for his first green jacket, and the current 2019 Masters odds list the Irishman as the Vegas favorite at 7-1. Meanwhile, Woods, a four-time Masters champion, is looking to win his 15th major title and close the gap on Jack Nicklaus' 18. And Dustin Johnson, who opened as the favorite, is now second on the 2019 Masters odds board at 10-1. With so much history and so many storylines set to unfold this week at Augusta, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion with a strong history at Augusta, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Mickelson has been dominant at the Masters. He's won three green jackets, while his 71.3 scoring average at Augusta ranks just behind Tiger Woods' 70.9 for second-best ever. The 48-year-old lefty also has the second-most number of rounds in the 60s at Augusta National with 30, and only the legendary Jack Nicklaus has more.

Mickelson has gotten off to a blistering start in 2019, winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing second at the Desert Classic. However, he's struggled mightily since finishing on top of the leaderboard at Pebble Beach. In fact, he's missed the cut in two of his last three PGA Tour starts and has failed to finish in the top 30 in five consecutive events. He also hasn't been better than 20th at the Masters since 2015 and has failed to make the cut twice in the last five years. Despite his strong history, Mickelson is a golfer you want to completely avoid at the Masters 2019.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama enters the Masters 2019 full of confidence. He's earned three top-10 finishes this year and has finished in the top 20 in five of his last seven starts. Plus, he's excelled at Augusta, with top-20 finishes the last four years. In fact, he had a seventh place run in 2016 and a top-five performance the year before, when he shot an eye-popping 11-under.

The five-time PGA Tour winner is hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging over 307 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has resulted in Matsuyama hitting over 70 percent of greens in regulation, which should give him more birdie opportunities this week at Augusta. Watch for him to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Masters leaderboard from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory last year.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1