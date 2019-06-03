2019 RBC Canadian Open odds: Surprising picks from model that predicted five golf majors

The PGA Tour heads north of the border this week with a star-studded field at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open, which tees off Thursday, June 6. Some of the world's top golfers will compete at Hamilton Golf and Country Club this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Defending champion Dustin Johnson enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 11-2, followed closely by Brooks Koepka (7-1) and Rory McIlroy (19-2) in the latest 2019 RBC Canadian Open odds. Before locking in any 2019 RBC Canadian Open picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 RBC Canadian Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 3.

McIlroy, who's making his first ever start at the Canadian Open, has finished inside the top 10 in nine of his last 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour. He also enters the 2019 RBC Canadian Open ranked inside the top five on tour in scoring average (69.605).

However, the 30-year-old is coming off his worst performance of the season. He missed the cut last week at the Memorial Tournament after shooting an opening round 75. Plus, McIlroy enters this week's event hitting less than 60 percent of fairways off the tee (58.61), which could cause major trouble at Hamilton. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 RBC Canadian Open field.

Another surprise: Scott Piercy, a 32-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Piercy finished on top of the leaderboard at this event in 2012, the last time the Canadian Open was held at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. He's also finished T-13 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a runner-up finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 24-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Four other golfers with odds of 24-1 or longer are projected to make a strong run at the title.

Dustin Johnson 11-2

Brooks Koepka 7-1

Rory McIlroy 19-2

Justin Thomas 15-1

Matt Kuchar 19-1

Sergio Garcia 24-1

Webb Simpson 24-1

Scott Piercy 32-1

Brandt Snedeker 36-1

Bubba Watson 36-1

Henrik Stenson 41-1

Shane Lowry 46-1

Bud Cauley 55-1

Jason Dufner 55-1

Jim Furyk 55-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1