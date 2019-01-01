2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that predicted four golf majors

The PGA Tour returns this week with a star-studded field at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which tees off Thursday at Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. Thirty four of the 37 golfers who won a PGA event last season will play in the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is the Vegas favorite at 5-1, while Jon Rahm is a close second at 7-1 in the latest 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. 2016 champion Justin Thomas and World No. 1 Brooks Koepka are both going off at 8-1. Before locking in any 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The proprietary computer model has been dead-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season as well. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Johnson, the 5-1 favorite to win this event, fails in his bid to repeat.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Johnson finished 30th in the WGC-HSBC Champions event in October and then took seventh in the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event. Although he won this event last year, he's taken down just two tournaments on tour since that point and had just one top-five finish in his final five events last season. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 16-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Reed enters 2019 having finished inside the top 12 in both of his starts this season. He opened the 2018-19 season with a T-7 finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions, and also finished in 11th place at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event. The 2018 Masters champion has also had massive success at Kapalua Plantation Course. In fact, Reed was victorious at this event in 2015 after he fired four rounds of 69 or lower.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 12-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Dustin Johnson 5-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Justin Thomas 8-1

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Jason Day 12-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Cameron Champ 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Gary Woodland 25-1

Marc Leishman 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Aaron Wise 30-1