2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising picks from dialed-in model that predicted five golf majors

History will be on the line at the 2019 U.S. Open as two of the top contenders look to move up the list of most titles won. Brooks Koepka, the 8-1 co-favorite along with Dustin Johnson in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, can become just the seventh golfer ever to win at least three U.S. Open titles, and he'd be the first in over 100 years to capture three in a row. In addition, only once since World War II has a player won any major three straight years. Tiger Woods (10-1), meanwhile, could tie Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus with a record four U.S. Open titles. Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with a commanding score of 12-under and has plenty of experience at this course. Meanwhile, Johnson, Jordan Spieth (14-1), Justin Rose (20-1) and Webb Simpson (50-1) are among the players in the 2019 U.S. Open field who can become two-time winners. Before locking in any 2019 U.S. Open picks of your own for those golfers or any others at Pebble Beach Golf Links this week, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions from the proven golf projection model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the U.S. Open 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open Championship winner and No. 6 ranked golfer in the world, barely cracks the top 30 at the U.S. Open 2019.

Molinari has one win on the PGA Tour this season as well as three top-10 performances, including a fifth place at the 2019 Masters. However, he comes to Pebble Beach struggling in his recent tournaments. He missed the cut at the RBC Heritage and then finished 48th at the PGA Championship and 53rd at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

And while he has at least one top-five performance in the other three majors in his career, he's never finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open. He ranks outside the top 100 in driving distance (291.1 yards) and is close to 200th on tour in greens-in-regulation percentage (61.76) this season. McClure's model says Molinari isn't worth a look, even at 35-1.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, has had plenty of success in major play, finishing at least third in all four of them at some point in his career. And he's bounced back well from a surprising missed cut at the Masters this year, taking third in the Wells Fargo Championship and then recovering from a first-round 75 to finish 13th at the Memorial earlier this month. He has one of the latest 2019 U.S. Open tee times at 5:09 p.m. ET on Thursday for Round 1.

Rose comes into the U.S. Open 2019 with an Official World Golf Ranking in the top five. He is also 22nd in driving distance (305.6 yards), 22nd in holes per eagle (114) and 12th in scoring average (69.761). Rose has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry this weekend.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world?

