2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising picks from model that predicted five golf majors

The anticipation is quickly building as we inch closer to golf's third major of the season. The 2019 U.S. Open tees off from Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, June 13, and golf fans everywhere are beginning to research which players have the best chance at taking home the title. Oddsmakers list back-to-back champion Brooks Koepka as the Vegas favorite at 13-2, while 2016 champion Dustin Johnson is close behind at 7-1 in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, a three-time U.S. Open winner, is among the U.S. Open 2019 favorites going off at 10-1 odds to win his fourth U.S. Open title. Before locking in any 2019 U.S. Open picks of your own, first be sure you check in on the PGA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the U.S. Open 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big time and finishes well outside the top 20.

Spieth has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks. The three-time major champion has finished inside the top 10 in three straight starts, which includes a T-3 finish at the PGA Championship. Spieth's top 10 finish at Bethpage Black was his fourth top-10 finish in his last eight starts at a major tournament, however his game might not stack up well at Pebble Beach.

Spieth enters the 2019 U.S. Open hitting just 52.72 percent of fairways off the tee, which ranks 200th on the PGA Tour. His inability to find the fairway on a consistent basis could cause major trouble at Pebble Beach, a course that features plenty of trouble throughout. Plus, Spieth has failed to crack to top 35 in his last three starts at the U.S. Open.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Schauffele is currently ranked No. 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings and the 25-year-old already has an impressive track record in major championships. He finished tied for second at the 2019 Masters, tied for second at the 2018 Open Championship and finished inside the top 10 in each of the last two U.S. Opens. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1