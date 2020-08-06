Watch Now: PGA Championship Preview: Surprise Player To Miss Cut ( 2:35 )

The Wanamaker Trophy is on the line for the 102nd time this week as the 2020 PGA Championship gets underway Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Though there will not be a crowd in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic, 95 of the top 100 golfers in the world will take the course in perfect golf weather looking to pick up a major championship before the COVID-19 shortened season closes out.

Along with the best active golfers, PGA of America amateurs will be attempting to make some waves this week. Whether they will be able to stand up to the likes of Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods ... well, that remains to be seen. Check out when your favorite golfers will begin Round 1 action with our full slate of PGA Championship tee times.

The lone major to be contested as part of the 2019-20 season allows the grandeur of the PGA Championship to stand out even more than it already does in a regular year. With so many storylines to consider -- Koepka's potential three peat and Jordan Spieth finishing out the career grand slam, just to name a couple -- this will be a PGA Championship to remember.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday with PGA Championship live coverage from the first tee shot to the final putt in Round 1. Be sure to follow along!

As far as watching PGA Championship golf on television and streaming online, we are here to provide you with that information, too. Keep on scrolling to see how you can view as much of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, August 6

Early live stream: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured groups: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN+

TV coverage: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

