2020 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from huge $15 million pool

For the first time in professional golf history, there will be $15 million on the table for a single event at this year's Players Championship. The PGA Tour will pay out $15 million in total prize money this year to the golfers who make the cut at TPC Sawgrass with first place nabbing $2.7 million and everyone in the top three scoring at least $1 million.

Mickey Mouse money, some might say. It's an increase of $2.5 million over last year's total purse and more than double the $6 million purse at the turn of the century when Hal Sutton had the right club in 2000. Also, the PGA Tour is apparently not done yet!

"We were excited to move to a $15 million purse," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday. "I see us getting to $25 million, and I see that certainly through the term, if not earlier in the term."

He also noted that the FedEx Cup purse could at some point reach $100 million or more. Like I said, Mickey Mouse money. Anyway, here are the payouts for this week's Players, in which the champion gets nearly $3 million and even the 30th place finisher would receive the equivalent of a high annual salary for a normal person.

1st: $2,700,000

2nd: $1,635,000

3rd: $1,035,000

4th: $735,000

5th: $615,000

6th: $543,750

7th: $506,250

8th: $468,750

9th: $438,750

10th: $408,750

11th: $378,750

12th: $348,750

13th: $318,750

14th: $288,750

15th: $273,750

16th: $258,750

17th: $243,750

18th: $228,750

19th: $213,750

20th: $198,750

21st: $183,750

22nd: $168,750

23rd: $156,750

24th: $144,750

25th: $132,750

26th: $120,750

27th: $116,250

28th: $111,750

29th: $107,250

30th: $102,750

31st: $98,250

32nd: $93,750

33rd: $89,250

34th: $85,500

35th: $81,750

36th: $78,000

37th: $74,250

38th: $71,250

39th: $68,250

40th: $65,250

41st: $62,250

42nd: $59,250

43rd: $56,250

44th: $52,250

45th: $50,250

46th: $47,250

47th: $44,250

48th: $41,850

49th: $39,750

50th: $38,550

51st: $37,650

52nd: $36,750

53rd: $36,150

54th: $35,550

55th: $35,250

56th: $34,950

57th: $34,650

58th: $34,350

59th: $34,050

60th: $33,750

61st: $33,450

62nd: $33,150

63rd: $32,850

64th: $32,550

65th: $32,250