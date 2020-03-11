2020 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from huge $15 million pool
The money being awarded at TPC Sawgrass this year is ludicrous
For the first time in professional golf history, there will be $15 million on the table for a single event at this year's Players Championship. The PGA Tour will pay out $15 million in total prize money this year to the golfers who make the cut at TPC Sawgrass with first place nabbing $2.7 million and everyone in the top three scoring at least $1 million.
Mickey Mouse money, some might say. It's an increase of $2.5 million over last year's total purse and more than double the $6 million purse at the turn of the century when Hal Sutton had the right club in 2000. Also, the PGA Tour is apparently not done yet!
"We were excited to move to a $15 million purse," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday. "I see us getting to $25 million, and I see that certainly through the term, if not earlier in the term."
He also noted that the FedEx Cup purse could at some point reach $100 million or more. Like I said, Mickey Mouse money. Anyway, here are the payouts for this week's Players, in which the champion gets nearly $3 million and even the 30th place finisher would receive the equivalent of a high annual salary for a normal person.
1st: $2,700,000
2nd: $1,635,000
3rd: $1,035,000
4th: $735,000
5th: $615,000
6th: $543,750
7th: $506,250
8th: $468,750
9th: $438,750
10th: $408,750
11th: $378,750
12th: $348,750
13th: $318,750
14th: $288,750
15th: $273,750
16th: $258,750
17th: $243,750
18th: $228,750
19th: $213,750
20th: $198,750
21st: $183,750
22nd: $168,750
23rd: $156,750
24th: $144,750
25th: $132,750
26th: $120,750
27th: $116,250
28th: $111,750
29th: $107,250
30th: $102,750
31st: $98,250
32nd: $93,750
33rd: $89,250
34th: $85,500
35th: $81,750
36th: $78,000
37th: $74,250
38th: $71,250
39th: $68,250
40th: $65,250
41st: $62,250
42nd: $59,250
43rd: $56,250
44th: $52,250
45th: $50,250
46th: $47,250
47th: $44,250
48th: $41,850
49th: $39,750
50th: $38,550
51st: $37,650
52nd: $36,750
53rd: $36,150
54th: $35,550
55th: $35,250
56th: $34,950
57th: $34,650
58th: $34,350
59th: $34,050
60th: $33,750
61st: $33,450
62nd: $33,150
63rd: $32,850
64th: $32,550
65th: $32,250
