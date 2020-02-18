2020 Puerto Rico Open odds: PGA picks, best predictions from model that nailed six majors

Rising stars on the PGA Tour will be in the field at this week's 2020 Puerto Rico Open. The event is a haven for future stars, as players like Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau have all excelled at the Coco Beach Golf & Country Club before winning their first PGA Tour event. Martin Trainer is back to defend in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, while world No. 51 Ian Poulter is the highest-ranked player in the 2020 Puerto Rico Open field.

Viktor Hovland tops the 2020 Puerto Rico Open odds at 11-1, while Alex Noren is 16-1 on the windswept 7,506-yard, par-72 layout. Hovland and Noren are the only two with odds lower than 20-1, which means there is plenty of potential long-shot value to consider. Before finalizing any 2020 Puerto Rico Open picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the Puerto Rico Open 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Puerto Rico Open 2020: Tom Lewis, who is tied for the third-best odds at 25-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. The 29-year old native of England is ranked No. 57 in the world, making him one of the highest-ranked players in the entire field.

However, he's struggled on the PGA Tour recently, missing the cut in all three events he's played in during the 2019-20 season. The low point was when he shot a 77 in the second round of the Houston Open last year to miss that cut. There are far better values available in the 2020 Puerto Rico Open field.

Another surprise: Cameron Davis, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Korn Ferry Tour graduate held a share of the 36-hole lead and ended up in a tie for ninth at the Sony Open in January, his first career top-10 finish. Davis also tied for 11th at last year's Barbasol Championship and made the cut in 13 of his 25 PGA Tour starts last season.

Davis, who led the field in driving distance at the Sony Open at 302.0 yards, knows how to find the winner's circle, as he captured the 2018 Nashville Golf Open Benefiting the Snedeker Foundation on the KFT and also took the 2017 Emirates Australian Open on the ISP Handa PGA Tour of Australasia. Riding a streak of four tournament cuts made, Davis has all the tools necessary to climb up the 2020 Puerto Rico Open leaderboard.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 33-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title this week. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Puerto Rico Open 2020? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below.

2020 Puerto Rico Open odds

Viktor Hovland 11-1

Alexander Noren 16-1

Scott Brown 25-1

Chesson Hadley 25-1

Tom Lewis 25-1

Jhonattan Vegas 28-1

Cameron Davis 33-1

Emiliano Grilo 33-1

Maverick McNealy 33-1

Matthew NeSmith 33-1

Patrick Rodgers 33-1

Adam Schenk 33-1

Zac Blair 40-1

Beau Hossler 40-1

Henrik Norlander 40-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 45-1