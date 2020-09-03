The most lucrative prize in golf will be awarded Monday, as one of the 30 players in the season-ending Tour Championship will walk away with $15 million as the FedEx Cup champion. The 2020 Tour Championship begins Friday at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., with a limited field vying for a $45 million total purse. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first three-time FedEx Cup champion, but he will have to overcome a very strong field as well as a substantial stroke deficit in the staggered scoreboard format.

Points leader Dustin Johnson begins the Tour Championship 2020 at 10-under par, and is the 8-5 favorite in the 2020 Tour Championship odds at William Hill. Jon Rahm, who edged Johnson in a dramatic BMW Championship playoff last week, will begin at 8-under par and carries 14-5 odds. McIlroy will start at 3-under, and is 22-1 on the Tour Championship odds board.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June.

McClure finished profitable yet again at the Northern Trust two weeks ago, nailing three of his best bets, including a 7-1 top-five bet on Daniel Berger. After hitting a top-five bet (12-1) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, McClure finished up over $700 in that event.

The model was all over Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. At the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (12-1) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (4-1). Those are just some of his big recent wins.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns returns.

The model's top 2020 Tour Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Tour Championship 2020: Webb Simpson, one of the top William Hill favorites at 12-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Simpson ranks fourth in the 2020 FedEx Cup standings and will start at 6-under, four shots off the lead. He's finished T6 or better in the first two playoff events, but his game has been up and down overall since the restart.

While he won the RBC Heritage, he's also missed two cuts and settled for a disappointing T37 at the PGA Championship. And he's not the same player off the tee as some of the other top contenders. He averages just 296.3 yards per drive, ranking 108th on tour. He's also 84th in strokes gained off the tee. With extremely short golf odds this week and a loaded field to contend with, the model has identified Simpson as one of the 2020 Tour Championship favorites to fade.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a massive 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. The 2019 Tour Championship runner-up has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 11th-ranked player in the world, Schauffele is No. 14 on the FedEx Cup points standings heading into East Lake.

Schauffele is playing well since the re-boot to the PGA Tour season, with only one finish outside the top 25 in nine starts. The 2017 Tour Championship winner has six top-10s this season and has earned over $3.8 million. Schauffele is one of the most accurate players on tour, ranking 11th in greens in regulation (70.96 percent), which will be a premium at East Lake this weekend. Schauffele has never shot an over-par round at East Lake, which makes him an exceptional choice for 2020 Tour Championship bets.

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot going off higher than 80-1.

2020 Tour Championship odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 8-5

Jon Rahm 14-5

Justin Thomas 6-1

Webb Simpson 12-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 22-1

Rory McIlroy 22-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Patrick Reed 55-1

Harris English 55-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Sung-Jae Im 90-1

Scottie Scheffler 90-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Joaquin Niemann 125-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Viktor Hovland 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Billy Horschel 200-1

Abraham Anser 250-1

Ryan Palmer 300-1

Kevin Na 300-1

Lanto Griffin 300-1

Cameron Champ 400-1

Cameron Smith 400-1

Mackenzie Hughes 400-1

Marc Leishman 500-1