The final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs gets underway Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, with a star-studded field at the Tour Championship primed to put a tidy bow on the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. The event features reigning Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy as well as Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson, both of whom ended the BMW Championship last week in a dramatic playoff before Rahm buried a 66-foot putt to win.

Heading into the weekend, however, it's Johnson who holds the slight lead over Rahm in the FedEx Cup season standings with only 72 holes left to play, setting up yet another fun finish this weekend. Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Collin Morikawa round out the top five of the FedEx Cup rankings ahead of the season finale. On the line is a stunning $15 million for the winner as part of the biggest prize pool in all of golf.

Below are the tee times for Round 1.

Tour Championship tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times eastern | Hole No. 1

12 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel

12:10 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes

12:20 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

12:30 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

12:50 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

1 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann

1:10 p.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Lanto Griffin

1:20 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele

1:30 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy

1:40 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 p.m. – Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

2 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger

2:10 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson

2:20 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm