J.T. Poston became the first golfer on the PGA Tour since Lee Trevino in 1974 to capture a 72-hole tournament without making any bogeys last year when he won the Wyndham Championship. Poston returns to defend his title this week starting Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro for the 2020 Wyndham Championship. But for Poston to repeat, he will need to beat a world-class 2020 Wyndham Championship field that includes former FedEx Cup champions Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth as well as Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

Webb Simpson, who has two victories this season and won the Wyndham in 2011, is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Wyndham Championship odds from William Hill. Four-time major-winner Koepka is close behind at 11-1, and other top 2020 Wyndham Championship contenders according to oddsmakers include 2013 Wyndham winner Reed (16-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (18-1). Before locking in your 2020 Wyndham Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. It was all over Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. At the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last four. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns returns.

Now that the Wyndham Championship 2020 field is nearly finalized, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Wyndham Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Wyndham Championship 2020: Brooks Koepka, one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Koepka made an early charge at last week's PGA Championship, but struggled mightily on Sunday, firing a 74 that ultimately knocked him out of the top 25 in that event.

He's only recorded two top-10 performances throughout the 2019-20 PGA schedule and has missed four cuts overall. Driving accuracy has held him back all season, as he ranks No. 191 on tour at 53.95 percent. He's also struggled closer to the green, ranking 111th in strokes gained approaching the green and 145th in strokes gained putting. The model has factored all of that in and says he's one of the 2020 Wyndham Championship favorites to avoid this week.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. At No. 103 in the FedEx Cup standings, Rose is currently on the cusp of missing the PGA Tour Playoffs and needs a strong performance this week to bolster his chances of advancement.

Ranked 16th in the world, Rose is coming off a strong weekend at the PGA Championship. The 40-year-old Englishman shot a final-round 67 to finish ninth at PGA Harding Park, his second top-10 this season. Rose has all the game necessary to win his 11th PGA Tour crown and is one of the top 2020 Wyndham Championship sleepers to target.

How to make 2020 Wyndham Championship picks

Also, the model is targeting five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher who are set to make a surprising run, including three astronomical long shots higher than 60-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 Wyndham Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up more than $8,000 since the restart.

2020 Wyndham Championship odds

Webb Simpson 10-1

Brooks Koepka 11-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Justin Rose 22-1

Abraham Ancer 25-1

Harris English 30-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Brendon Todd 40-1

Si-Woo Kim 40-1

Sung-Jae Im 40-1

J.T. Poston 45-1

Jordan Spieth 45-1

Shane Lowry 45-1

Kevin Kisner 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Chez Reavie 55-1

Ryan Moore 55-1

Russell Henley 55-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-1

Tom Lewis 66-1

Doc Redman 66-1

Harold Varner 70-1

Dylan Frittelli 70-1

Charles Howell 70-1

Henrik Norlander 70-1

Danny Willett 80-1

Maverick McNealy 80-1

Kyle Stanley 80-1

Matthias Schwab 80-1

Patrick Rodgers 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Lucas Glover 80-1

Charl Schwartzel 90-1

Chris Kirk 90-1

Troy Merritt 90-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 100-1

Xinjun Zhang 100-1

Luke List 100-1

Cameron Davis 100-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 100-1

Scott Stallings 100-1

Ryan Armour 100-1

Bud Cauley 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Kristoffer Ventura 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Jim Furyk 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Adam Long 125-1

Denny McCarthy 125-1

Brice Garnett 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Talor Gooch 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Will Gordon 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

Russell Knox 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Scott Piercy 150-1

Brandon Hagy 150-1

Adam Schenk 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Graeme McDowell 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Austin Cook 175-1

Keith Mitchell 175-1

Andrew Landry 200-1

Joseph Bramlett 200-1

C.T. Pan 200-1

Tom Hoge 200-1

Luke Donald 200-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 200-1

Patton Kizzire 200-1

Tim Wilkinson 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1

Fabian Gomez 200-1

Matt Jones 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Wesley Bryan 200-1

Jason Dufner 200-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 200-1

Brian Stuard 200-1

Sam Ryder 200-1

Chase Seiffert 200-1

Tyler Duncan 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Robert Streb 250-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Bill Haas 250-1

Stewart Cink 250-1

Matthew NeSmith 250-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250-1

Bronson Burgoon 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Chris Stroud 250-1

Bo Hoag 250-1

Vaughn Taylor 250-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Michael Gligic 300-1

Cameron Percy 300-1

Mark Anderson 300-1

Kramer Hickok 300-1

Zac Blair 300-1

Robby Shelton 300-1

Chris Baker 300-1

Scott Harrington 300-1

Roger Sloan 300-1

Grayson Murray 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Kevin Tway 300-1

J.J. Spaun 300-1

Scott Brown 300-1

Anirban Lahiri 300-1

Doug Ghim 300-1

Nick Watney 300-1

David Hearn 300-1

Hank Lebioda 400-1

Rhein Gibson 400-1

Brian Gay 400-1

Arjun Atwal 400-1

Vincent Whaley 400-1

John Senden 400-1

Tyler McCumber 500-1

Rob Oppenheim 500-1

Michael Kim 500-1

Akshay Bhatia 500-1

Michael Gellerman 500-1

Matt Every 500-1

Sebastian Cappelen 500-1

Ted Potter 500-1

Greg Chalmers 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Carl Pettersson 500-1

Nelson Ledesma 500-1

David Berganio 500-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

D.J. Trahan 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Vince Covello 500-1

Davis Love 500-1

Bo Van Pelt 750-1

Martin Trainer 750-1