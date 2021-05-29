The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway and it is should be a terrific remedy if you're suffering through a case of the post-PGA Championship blues. It's not the PGA Tour's most intense event because that's not what you're looking for the week after a major championship. But the field is strong enough that, come Sunday, the finish should be one of the better ones we see this summer.

After shooting a 4-under-66 in Friday's Round 2, Jordan Spieth is at the top of the leaderboard at 11-under 129, good enough for a one-stroke lead over Jason Kokrak, who had his second consecutive round of 65.

Colonial itself is a gem. Though it's not one of the more scenic stops on the PGA Tour and its essence has been eroded by advances in technology, it remains one of the more exciting stops to watch on the PGA Tour because of how strong you have to be with your iron play. Look at the past champions here -- Daniel Berger, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Spieth and even Phil Mickelson. All elite iron players.

I'm glad the field matches the course, too, and that the incredible high of the PGA Championship won't necessarily dissipate over the next few weeks leading into the U.S. Open, which is right around the corner. Though last week cannot be topped in any way, this week's Charles Schwab Challenge will be great viewing and another good chance to see the biggest stars in the game nearly a year to the day after the PGA Tour returned from a three-month hiatus amid the pandemic on the very same venue where it returned.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 5:30-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 5:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio