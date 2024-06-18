A busy, three-week stretch on the PGA Tour comes to an end this week as players make their way from North Carolina to Connecticut for the 2024 Travelers Championship. The second of two signature events to sandwich the third major championship of the year, the Travelers Championship will welcome at field of 71 players to TPC River Highlands.

Notably absent is Rory McIlroy, who fresh off his agonizing defeat at the U.S. Open has decided to take some time away from the game before his defense at the Scottish Open in three weeks. McIlroy's omission will leave the door open for others to possibly claim the title with the elephant in the room still being world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler experienced his worst result of the season at last week's U.S. Open carding only four birdies across four rounds and was unable to break par once. He should return to his usual self this week as he performed well last year en route to a top-10 finish and seeks his sixth victory of the season.

Someone who has won at this golf course already in his career is world No. 2 Xander Schauffele. The PGA Championship winner notched a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open, making it eight straight top 15s to start his career in that specific championship. Perhaps the most well-rounded player in the game, Schauffele has eyes on his second victory at TPC River Highlands after outlasting Sahith Theegala in 2022.

Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay are among those in fine form aiming to capture their first trophies of the year, while major champions like Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark round out a star-studded cast set to take the stage in New England.

2024 Travelers Championship schedule

Dates: June 20-23

Location: TPC River Highlands — Cromwell, Connecticut

Par: 70 | Yardage: 6,852

Purse: $20,000,000

2024 Travelers Championship field, odds

Scottie Scheffler (7/2): The world No. 1 experienced a number of professional firsts at Pinehurst. He carded four straight over-par rounds for the first time in 120 professional starts and averaged just one birdie per round on top of that. The level of concern is still a zero as Scheffler hit the ball like he normally does but was fooled on the putting surfaces. Getting off slick Bermuda grass should be a welcomed sight and allow him to continue his love affair with his mallet putter that had gained him strokes in seven straight tournaments before the U.S. Open.

Collin Morikawa (12-1)

Viktor Hovland (18-1)

Patrick Cantlay (20-1): Cantlay appeared to have turned the corner at the U.S. Open where he notched his third top-five finish of the season. Coming close to nabbing the victory, the former FedEx Cup champion found something in his iron play that we had not seen in quite some time. If there is ever a place for Cantlay to continue this upward trend it is TPC River Highlands where he has finished inside the top 15 in his last six appearanecs.

Russell Henley (28-1): Henley's high floor was matched with a high-ceiling performance at the U.S. Open where he raced through the finish line and into the top 10 by tournament's end. He now quietly has three top 15s in his last four U.S. Opens, and his ability to split fairways consistently and hole putts with confidence should come in handy at TPC River Highlands. Finishing inside the top 20 in his last two trips up to Connecticut, the Georgia Bulldog should love his chances this week given his form, the fit and the confidence with which he is playing.

Tony Finau (30-1): Finau has found his groove. A top-three finish at the U.S. Open marked his fourth straight top 20 and his second straight top 10 as he arrived in Pinehurst off a nice result at Jack's place. He continues to drive the ball much better and hit his irons as well as anyone, but the reason for the uptick lies in the short-game department. Finau has now gained strokes on the greens in back-to-back starts for the first time since March and will threaten for the title if he makes that three in a row this week.

2024 Travelers Championship expert picks