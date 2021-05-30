The first three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge have turned out to be a terrific cure for anyone who had the post-PGA Championship blues. Sure, this week's event at Colonial isn't the PGA Tour's most intense event, but that's not what really what we're looking for the week after a major championship. The field at Colonial is strong enough that, come Sunday, the finish should be one of the better ones we see this summer.

After shooting a 4-under-66 in Saturday's Round 3, Jordan Spieth is alone at the top of the leaderboard at 15-under 129, good enough for a one-stroke lead over Jason Kokrak, who had a round of 66 and had a share of the lead before Spieth birdied No. 18 Saturday to take the lead into Sunday's final round.

Colonial itself is a gem. Though it's not one of the more scenic stops on the PGA Tour and its essence has been eroded by advances in technology, it remains one of the more exciting stops to watch on the PGA Tour because of how strong you have to be with your iron play. Look at the past champions here -- Daniel Berger, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Spieth and even Phil Mickelson. All elite iron players.

I'm glad the field matches the course, too, and that the incredible high of the PGA Championship won't necessarily dissipate over the next few weeks leading into the U.S. Open, which is right around the corner. Though last week cannot be topped in any way, this week's Charles Schwab Challenge will be great viewing and another good chance to see the biggest stars in the game nearly a year to the day after the PGA Tour returned from a three-month hiatus amid the pandemic on the very same venue where it returned.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio