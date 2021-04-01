The 2021 Masters is back on its familiar perch in the sports landscape, highlighting the calendar on the first weekend following the final horn of the NCAA Tournament. Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters in historic fashion, notching a record 20-under total of 268 to win his first green jacket by five strokes. The world's top ranked player will defend his title starting Thursday, April 8, when the Masters gets underway at the famed Augusta National Golf Course.

Sportsbooks like William Hill are open for business with 2021 Masters odds, offering golf bets on players to win, head-to-head matchups, positional finishes and Masters props to keep observers in action throughout the sport's signature weekend. Before you lock in any selection for the 2021 Masters, make sure you check out the golf predictions from SportsLine data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his data-driven approach to betting golf, Gehman routinely crushes sportsbooks. At the Players Championship three weeks ago, the golf expert's best bets cashed more than $1,000 for $100 players. Those who have followed his picks have cashed in big, and his golf bets brought in more than $1,900 over the final 17 tournaments of 2020.

Gehman barely missed hitting on huge bets in two of the three weeks before the Players, but Justin Thomas came through for him at TPC Sawgrass. The former Player of the Year and PGA Champion had been in a funk, but he completed his rebound to win outright at 22-1 and also cashed Gehman's top-10 ticket.

What's more, at Pebble Beach, Gehman made a profit of $400 thanks to backing Daniel Berger to win at 20-1. At The American Express, his bets brought in nearly $600 when he hit a top-five bet on Patrick Cantlay and top-10s on Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari. Anyone who has consistently followed Gehman's advice is up big-time.

Now Gehman, whose models have produced 12 outright winners in the past year, has analyzed the latest 2021 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook and revealed his picks to win. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Masters expert picks

We'll share one of Gehman's top selections to win the 2021 Masters: He is high on the ultra-steady Jon Rahm to capture his first major title behind Masters odds 2021 of 11-1. The fiery Spaniard already has 12 professional titles and five PGA Tour wins to his credit and already has become a staple on the weekly leaderboard despite turning just 26 last November.

Rahm has experienced his most consistent success in majors at the Masters Tournament, where he has logged top-10 finishes for three consecutive years. "Rahm is playing exactly as you'd expect a top golfer to play," Gehman told SportsLine.

How to make 2021 Masters bets

Gehman also has isolated two other players to win, including a mammoth longshot listed at longer than 30-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see those 2021 Masters picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2021 Masters? Which longshots stun the golfing world? And which 2021 Masters props and matchup plays should you make? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Rick Gehman's picks to win, prop bets and matchup plays, all from the data scientist whose models produced 12 outright winners in the past year, and find out.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Rory McIlroy 15-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Lee Westwood 35-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Sung Jae Im 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Sergio Garcia 65-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 65-1

Joaquin Niemann 70-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Justin Rose 75-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Will Zalatoris 85-1

Matthew Wolff 85-1

Corey Conners 85-1

Billy Horschel 90-1

Max Homa 90-1