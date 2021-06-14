The top golfers in the world face a familiar course in this week's PGA Tour major when they take on Torrey Pines in the 2021 U.S. Open. The course near San Diego has hosted the Farmers Insurance Open since 1968, but it will have a slightly different and tougher look when it hosts the US Open for the second time. The first time was in 2008, when Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in an epic battle that ended in sudden death after an 18-hole playoff. Jon Rahm is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 U.S. Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with Dustin Johnson the second favorite at 16-1, but who should you prioritize in your Fantasy golf rankings?

Should you bank on Rahm to continue his stellar play and win his first major? Would a struggling star like Johnson or Rory McIlroy (20-1) be a more valuable choice for your 2021 U.S. Open Fantasy golf picks? Before you make any 2021 US Open Fantasy golf picks, you really need to see the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data, and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past 18 months and three this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

At last week's Palmetto Championship, despite a weak field leading into this major championship, three of Gehman's top four golfers made the top 10. At the Memorial Tournament the previous week, eight of his picks finished among the top 20 and four were inside the top 10.

Those picks at the Memorial included Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa, who wound up in a playoff, with Cantlay prevailing on the first hole. The golf expert pegged Jon Rahm for a top-three finish and he held a six-shot lead through 54 holes, only to be forced to withdraw from the tournament after learning of a positive test for COVID-19.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At the AT&T Byron Nelson, three of his top seven golfers finished in the top 10, including runner-up Sam Burns. At the Masters, three of his top eight made the top five, and at Pebble Beach earlier in the season, three of his top four had top-five finishes. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the U.S. Open 2021. Be sure to head over to SportsLine so you can cash in big with your Fantasy golf picks.

2021 U.S. Open Fantasy golf picks

This week, Gehman is going all-in on Rahm, who dominated while trying to defend his Memorial title two weeks ago. The Spaniard has gotten the all-clear after his positive COVID-19 test and is a strong favorite to win his first major. The 26-year-old has unfinished business and has been in the top 10 in 10 of his 17 events this season. He tied for eighth at the PGA Championship, with a second-round 75 derailing his chance at victory. He leads the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.768), is fifth in greens in regulation (71.25 percent) and sixth in par-breakers (25.54 percent).

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading Brooks Koepka and doesn't rank the two-time Open champ among his top six golfers. Koepka's intensity in major championships is well-documented, but he missed the cut last week in South Carolina and there is the potential for his knee to cause problems. He was having an up-and-down season before his injury and has missed the cut six times in 13 events. Gehman saw some positives last week, but he believes there are several better options for your US Open 2021 fantasy golf lineups.

How to set your 2021 U.S. Open Fantasy golf rankings

This week, the golf analyst is backing a massive long-shot who comes in at well over 60-1. This veteran has been tackling the toughest courses with relative ease for more than a year and comes off a strong finish in his last outing. He could pull off a shocking result in San Diego. You should see who it is, and what else Gehman is saying, before you make any 2021 US Open bets or finalize your 2021 U.S. Open fantasy golf strategy.

Who wins the 2021 U.S. Open? Who are the top players to target in your Fantasy golf rankings? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2021 U.S. Open, all from the data scientist who's called 12 outright winners in the past 18 months.