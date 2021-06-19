A $12.5 million purse is up for grabs this weekend at the 2021 U.S. Open. The lucrative pot is the largest among all four of golf's major championships and comes with a whopping $2.25 million prize for the winner and $1.35 million for the runner-up. The combined payout for the top five finishers on the leaderboard is $5.5 million.

The $12.5 million purse matches last year's U.S. Open payout, and the prize money for each slot stays as it was last September when Bryson DeChambeau won his first career major championship at Winged Foot.

The site of this year's event, Torrey Pines, is no Winged Foot, however. It is playing longer than last year's U.S. Open venue. At a par 71, it has thus far looked receptive enough for golfers to take advantage of the track. DeChambeau, for instance, was the only golfer to finish under-par at last year's U.S. Open; nearly two dozen in the field finished in the red after Round 1.

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 2021 U.S. Open as we gear up for what should be an exciting weekend in La Jolla, California. If golfers tie for a place, they will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

2021 U.S. Open prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $12.5 million

1. $2,250,000

2. $1,350,000

3. $861,457

4. $603,903

5. $502,993

6. $445,997

7. $402,083

8. $360,113

9. $325,916

10. $299,360

11. $273,194

12. $252,597

13. $235,369

14. $217,234

15. $201,689

16. $188,735

17. $178,372

18. $168,009

19. $157,646

20. $147,283

21. $138,345

22. $129,407

23. $120,728

24. $112,697

25. $105,702

26. $99,743

27. $95,209

28. $91,194

29. $87,308

30. $83,422

31. $79,535

32. $75,649

33. $71,763

34. $68,266

35. $65,416

36. $62,566

37. $59,846

38. $57,255

39. $54,664

40. $52,074

41. $49,483

42. $46,892

43. $44,301

44. $41,711

45. $39,120

46. $36,788

47. $34,456

48. $32,254

49. $30,959

50. $29,664

51. $28,886

52. $28,239

53. $27,720

54. $27,461

55. $27,202

56. $26,943

57. $26,684

58. $26,425

59. $26,166

60. $25,907