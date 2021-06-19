A $12.5 million purse is up for grabs this weekend at the 2021 U.S. Open. The lucrative pot is the largest among all four of golf's major championships and comes with a whopping $2.25 million prize for the winner and $1.35 million for the runner-up. The combined payout for the top five finishers on the leaderboard is $5.5 million.
The $12.5 million purse matches last year's U.S. Open payout, and the prize money for each slot stays as it was last September when Bryson DeChambeau won his first career major championship at Winged Foot.
The site of this year's event, Torrey Pines, is no Winged Foot, however. It is playing longer than last year's U.S. Open venue. At a par 71, it has thus far looked receptive enough for golfers to take advantage of the track. DeChambeau, for instance, was the only golfer to finish under-par at last year's U.S. Open; nearly two dozen in the field finished in the red after Round 1.
Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 2021 U.S. Open as we gear up for what should be an exciting weekend in La Jolla, California. If golfers tie for a place, they will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.
2021 U.S. Open prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $12.5 million
1. $2,250,000
2. $1,350,000
3. $861,457
4. $603,903
5. $502,993
6. $445,997
7. $402,083
8. $360,113
9. $325,916
10. $299,360
11. $273,194
12. $252,597
13. $235,369
14. $217,234
15. $201,689
16. $188,735
17. $178,372
18. $168,009
19. $157,646
20. $147,283
21. $138,345
22. $129,407
23. $120,728
24. $112,697
25. $105,702
26. $99,743
27. $95,209
28. $91,194
29. $87,308
30. $83,422
31. $79,535
32. $75,649
33. $71,763
34. $68,266
35. $65,416
36. $62,566
37. $59,846
38. $57,255
39. $54,664
40. $52,074
41. $49,483
42. $46,892
43. $44,301
44. $41,711
45. $39,120
46. $36,788
47. $34,456
48. $32,254
49. $30,959
50. $29,664
51. $28,886
52. $28,239
53. $27,720
54. $27,461
55. $27,202
56. $26,943
57. $26,684
58. $26,425
59. $26,166
60. $25,907