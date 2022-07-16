It all comes down to the final round as a possible match play situation has developed at the 150th Open Championship. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share the lead at 16 under and are four strokes clear of their nearest pursuers ahead of the last 18 holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews. The two traded blows on Saturday and ultimately signed for rounds of 6-under 66 to propel their names to the top of the leaderboard.

In the off chance McIlroy and/or Hovland falter, Cameron Smith and Cameron Young will be right there waiting to capitalize as the two that brought up the rear in the third round sit at 12 under within arm's reach of the lead. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will need the round of his life if he is to bookend his 2022 with major triumphs. Five strokes off pace at 11 under, the Masters champion has an outside opportunity to make a memorable year even more so.

This year's collection of major championships have been some of the best in recent memory, and the 150th Open should continue this thread and crown yet another deserving champion.

Here's a look at every group starting in the final round of the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Be sure to check out the complete Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch all day. All times Eastern

2022 Open Championship tee times, Round 4 pairings

2:20 a.m. -- Sam Bairstow (a)

2:30 a.m. -- Jamie Rutherford, Wyndham Clark

2:40 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, David Law

2:50 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

3:00 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Adri Arnaus

3:10 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

3:25 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann

3:35 a.m. -- Aaron Jarvis (a), Jordan Smith

3:45 a.m. -- Barclay Brown (a), Danny Willett

3:55 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Robert Dinwiddie

4:05 a.m. -- Lars van Meijel, Yuto Katsuragawa

4:15 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak

4:30 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage

4:40 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener

4:50 a.m. -- Justin De Los Santos, Tony Finau

5:00 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Thirston Lawrence

5:10 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners

5:20 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, John Parry

5:40 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch

5:50 a.m. -- Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer

6:00 a.m. -- David Carey, Lee Westwood

6:10 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Joo-Hyung Kim

6:20 a.m. -- Brad Kennedy, Filippo Celli (a)

6:30 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

6:45 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell

6:55 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee

7:05 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Xander Schauffele

7:15 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Victor Perez

7:25 a.m. -- Nicolai Hojgaard, Will Zalatoris

7:35 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Anthony Quayle

7:55 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Aaron Wise

8:05 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

8:15 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari

8:25 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

8:35 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Brian Harman

8:45 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner

9:00 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

9:10 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:20 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson

9:30 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim

9:40 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

9:50 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland