The final major of the 2022 golf season enters its final day as The Open Championship is holding its historic 150th tournament at St. Andrews. The beauty of summer surrounds Scotland as The Open returns to the Home of Golf for the first time since 2015. This week marks the 30th occasion in which the Old Course is playing host to The Open, and given the anniversary, location, tremendously talented field and strong leaderboard, many are referring to this event as one of the most important majors in history.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland emerged Saturday to take the co-lead after 54 holes. Both shot rounds of 66 with their pairing combining for one eagle, 11 birdies and a bogey on the day. McIlroy is looking to break a major-less streak dating back to 2014, while Hovland is hoping to break through at a historic major championship on the Old Course.

Unfortunately, Tiger Woods' week did not go well. He got off to a rough start from the first tee box, shooting his worst round at The Open on Thursday before posting a 75 on Friday to sit near the bottom of the leaderboard. Tiger got emotional walking up the 18th fairway knowing he would miss the cut at The Open for the second consecutive time overall (2019) and second consecutive time in as many appearances at St. Andrews (2015).

While attending The Open Championship can be fun and -- particularly this year -- memorable, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages at St. Andrews is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all weekend.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible over the weekend, and don't miss the full slate of Round 4 tee times and pairings for Sunday.

All times Eastern

2022 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 17

Round 4 start time: 2:20 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)