The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship could present the perfect opportunity for a player to win their first-ever PGA Tour event. Lucas Herbert captured his first PGA Tour title at this event last year, which bodes well for those looking to breakthrough for the first time. Play gets underway from Port Royal Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 27. Should your Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022 picks include a player looking for his first PGA win like Denny McCarthy, who's racked up 15 top-10 finishes in his career?
According to the latest 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, McCarthy and Thomas Detry are listed as the 16-1 co-favorites. They're followed by Seamus Power (18-1), Nick Hardy (20-1), Adrian Meronk (21-1) and Mark Hubbard (24-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Bermuda Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2022 Bermuda Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: McCarthy, one of the co-favorites at 16-1, fails to claim his first PGA Tour title and barely crack the top-five. McCarthy is coming off an impressive season on the PGA Tour, recording five top-10 finishes, which included a T-7 showing at the U.S. Open in June. However, the 29-year-old has struggled early in the 2022-23 season, finishing T-37 or worse in each of his last three starts.
McCarthy's recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inconsistent putting stroke. In fact, McCarthy enters this week's event ranked 127th in total putting (217.8), 154th in putting average (1.789) and 162nd in 3-putt avoidance (3.57%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022 field.
Another surprise: Russell Knox, a 31-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Knox is a target for anyone looking for a huge payout after a missed cut and a T-74 finish in his last two events. Despite the uninspiring performances in his last two outings, he had a promising start to the year with top-25 finishes at the Fortinet Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship.
In last season's Bermuda Championship, Knox finished tied for 12th after missing the cut at the Shriners Children's Open before that. Knox's high bounce-back potential is rooted in his ability as a specialist when it comes to approach play. Last season, he finished fourth on the tour in greens in regulation percentage (71.41%) and 25th in strokes gained: approach the green (.450). Knox finished on a high note at the Zozo Championship, when he ended things with a final round 67, and he'll look to carry that momentum with him into this weekend. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.
So who will win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, field
See full Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Denny McCarthy +1600
Thomas Detry +1600
Seamus Power +1800
Nick Hardy +2000
Adrian Meronk +2100
Mark Hubbard +2400
Justin Lower +2400
Patrick Rodgers +2800
Aaron Rai +2800
Russell Knox +3100
Seonghyeon Kim +3100
Robby Shelton +3300
Alex Smalley +3400
Stephan Jaeger +3700
Nick Taylor +3700
Greyson Sigg +4000
Callum Tarren +4100
Will Gordon +4200
Lucas Glover +5000
Byeong Hun An +5000
Joseph Bramlett +5000
Adam Long +5000
Adam Schenk +5000
Ze-Cheng Dou +5000
Garrick Higgo +5000
Brandon Wu +5000
Harry Hall +5000
Chun-an Yu +5000
Cameron Percy +5000
Sam Ryder +5500
Michael Gligic +6000
Chesson Hadley +6000
Erik Van Rooyen +6000
Peter Malnati +6500
C.T. Pan +6500
Sam Stevens +6500
Doug Ghim +6500
Henrik Norlander +6500
Ryan Armour +6500
Tyler Duncan +6500
Matthias Schwab +8000
Charley Hoffman +8000
Kramer Hickok +8000
Vincent Norrman +8000
Scott Piercy +8000
Chad Ramey +8000
MJ Daffue +8000
Hank Lebioda +8000
Brian Gay +9500
Nate Lashley +9500
Austin Eckroat +9500
Brian Stuard +9500
Austin Smotherman +9500
Brice Garnett +9500
Robert Streb +11000
Matthias Schmid +11000
Fabian Gomez +11000
Luke Donald +11000
Ben Taylor +11000
Harrison Endycott +12000
Ben Griffin +12000
Cody Gribble +12000
Ben Martin +12000
Michael Kim +12000
Austin Cook +12000
William McGirt +12000