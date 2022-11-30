The 2022 Hero World Challenge will be hosted by Tiger Woods, but not feature the 15-time major winner after he withdrew due to a foot injury. However, six of the top-10 ranked golfers will tee off when the event begins Thursday from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. The Hero World Challenge 2022 features a 20-man field with no cut and the winner will collect $1 million of the $3.5 million prize pool.

Jon Rahm, who won this tournament in 2018 and was runner-up a year later, is the 5-1 favorite according to Caesars Sportsbook. Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, is at 8-1 in the 2022 Hero World Challenge odds, while other 2022 Hero World Challenge contenders include Tony Finau (9-1), Justin Thomas (11-1) and Xander Schauffele (11-1).

Top 2022 Hero World Challenge predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Hero World Challenge: Tony Finau, one of the favorites at 9-1, stumbles and finishes outside of the top five. Finau is one of the favorites because he's been playing well in recent months. He won the Houston Open on Nov. 13 and he finished ninth overall in the 2021-22 PGA standings after a strong finish that included back-to-back wins at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic in July.

Finau, however, also missed the cut at Mayakoba earlier this month. And after finishing second in this event in 2019, he hasn't fared as well since, finishing 10th in 2019 and seventh in 2021. The model doesn't like the value of him getting the third-lowest odds in the field, making Finau a golfer to fade in 2022 Hero World Challenge best bets.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, an 18-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa appeared on his way to a victory at this event last year, when he had a five-shot lead after 54 holes. Across 20 tournaments last season, Morikawa finished in the top 10 nine times, or 45% of his starts.

Morikawa's strengths suit this course well, as Albany has five par-3s instead of the usual four. With fewer par-4s, this course rewards precision and accuracy. Morikawa ranks seventh in driving accuracy and fourth in greens in regulation, while also sitting third in strokes gained approaching the green over the last 50 rounds. His final round at last year's event was an outlier compared to his first three rounds, so Morikawa carries plenty of value in 2022 Hero World Challenge bets, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Hero World Challenge picks

So who will win the Hero Challenge 2022? And which longshots stun the golfing world?

2022 Hero World Challenge odds, field

Jon Rahm 5-1

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Tony Finau 9-1

Xander Schauffele 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 12-1

Tommy Fleetwood 16-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Cameron Young 18-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Tom Kim 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Sam Burns 18-1

Shane Lowry 20-1

Max Homa 25-1

Billy Horschel 30-1

Corey Conners 35-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Sepp Straka 65-1