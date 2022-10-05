Getty Images

After four straight tournaments in the United States, LIV Golf takes its talent overseas for the first time since its inaugural event in London. Much has changed since its first tournament as the 2022 LIV Golf event in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature a much stronger field and more cohesive teams.

Leading the charge is 4 Aces GC led by LIV Boston winner Dustin Johnson. The world No. 23 has been brilliant in his LIV Golf tenure, notching not only a victory in Boston but runner-up performances in Chicago and Bedminster to go along with two other top-10 efforts.

Through five events, Johnson has garnered a total of 118 points in the season-long race while opening up a 39-point margin over Branden Grace in second. LIV Golf Chicago champion Cameron Smith occupies the third spot and will look to keep his momentum rolling in Bangkok to close the gap between he and Johnson.

The Champion Golfer of the Year checks in as the highest-ranked player in the field as he remains the world No. 3 for the time being. Despite his four-stroke victory in Chicago, Smith's all-Australian squad Punch GC was only able to garner a tie for third in the team portion of the event.

Smith's team, as well as Smash GC and the Hy Flyers, will attempt to put an end to the 4 Aces run which has included four straight tournament victories. Taking to a brand new golf course in a part of the world golf fans rarely see, LIV Golf Bangkok marks the first attempt at LIV Golf's venture into becoming a global tour.

How to watch LIV Golf in Bangkok

Event: LIV Golf in Bangkok | Oct. 7-9
Start time: 11 p.m. ET (Thursday)
Location: Stonehill -- Bangkok, Thailand
Live streamLIVGolf.comFacebookYouTube

Teams for LIV Golf in Bangkok

Team NameCaptainMembers

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers

Phil Mickelson

Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Majesticks

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Niblicks

Bubba Watson (non-playing)

Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Petit

Punch

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Scott Vincent, Hideto Tanihara, Jediah Morgan