After four straight tournaments in the United States, LIV Golf takes its talent overseas for the first time since its inaugural event in London. Much has changed since its first tournament as the 2022 LIV Golf event in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature a much stronger field and more cohesive teams.

Leading the charge is 4 Aces GC led by LIV Boston winner Dustin Johnson. The world No. 23 has been brilliant in his LIV Golf tenure, notching not only a victory in Boston but runner-up performances in Chicago and Bedminster to go along with two other top-10 efforts.

Through five events, Johnson has garnered a total of 118 points in the season-long race while opening up a 39-point margin over Branden Grace in second. LIV Golf Chicago champion Cameron Smith occupies the third spot and will look to keep his momentum rolling in Bangkok to close the gap between he and Johnson.

The Champion Golfer of the Year checks in as the highest-ranked player in the field as he remains the world No. 3 for the time being. Despite his four-stroke victory in Chicago, Smith's all-Australian squad Punch GC was only able to garner a tie for third in the team portion of the event.

Smith's team, as well as Smash GC and the Hy Flyers, will attempt to put an end to the 4 Aces run which has included four straight tournament victories. Taking to a brand new golf course in a part of the world golf fans rarely see, LIV Golf Bangkok marks the first attempt at LIV Golf's venture into becoming a global tour.

How to watch LIV Golf in Bangkok

Event: LIV Golf in Bangkok | Oct. 7-9

Start time: 11 p.m. ET (Thursday)

Location: Stonehill -- Bangkok, Thailand

Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube

Teams for LIV Golf in Bangkok