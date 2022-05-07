Justin Thomas' lone victory in a major came at the PGA Championship in 2017. Thomas will enter the 2022 PGA Championship, which gets underway from Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday, May 19, as a much more seasoned professional, having won 14 events on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old is coming off an eighth-place finish at the Masters in April, but he's finished 37th or worse in his last two starts at the PGA Championship. Should Thomas, the eighth-ranked player in the world, be included in your 2022 PGA Championship bets?
Are you better off backing a player like Dustin Johnson, who's recorded a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship in two of his last three starts? According to the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Thomas is 14-1, while Johnson is going off at 16-1. Before locking in any 2022 PGA Championship picks of your own, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the PGA Championship 2022 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard.
Top 2022 PGA Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and finishes outside the top 10. Koepka was the last player to defend his title successfully at the PGA Championship, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2018 and 2019.
However, the two-time PGA Championship winner has struggled mightily in 2021-22. In fact, Koepka has missed the cut six times already this season, including the Masters. Koepka's troubles can be directly attributed to his accuracy off the tee. He ranks 170th in driving accuracy percentage (54.18), which could cause major trouble at Southern Hills. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the PGA Championship field 2022.
Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hovland has quickly made a name for himself on the PGA Tour, winning three events in his young career. The 24-year-old secured a victory at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba earlier this season and finished on top of the leaderboard at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event, in December.
Hovland also has top-10 finishes at the Players Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational this season, both of which feature extremely strong fields. Hovland has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, he's ranked third in strokes gained approaching the green (1.019), fourth in birdie average (4.92) and 20th in greens in regulation percentage (70.03). Those will all be valuable skills at Southern Hills, making Hovland a strong choice for 2022 PGA Championship bets, according to the model.
How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks
The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.
So who will win the PGA Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up over $7,500 since the restart.
2022 PGA Championship odds, field
Jon Rahm +1100
Rory McIlroy +1200
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Collin Morikawa +1400
Justin Thomas +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Brooks Koepka +1800
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Viktor Hovland +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Cameron Smith +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Daniel Berger +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Will Zalatoris +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Patrick Reed +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Webb Simpson +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Tiger Woods +4000
Sungjae Im +5000
Abraham Ancer +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Paul Casey +5000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Justin Rose +6000
Adam Scott +6500
Gary Woodland +6500
Marc Leishman +6500
Luke List +6500
Jason Day +6500
Matthew Wolff +8000
Si-Woo Kim +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Jason Kokrak +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Harris English +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Thomas Pieters +10000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Talor Gooch +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Charl Schwartzel +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Lee Westwood +10000
Max Homa +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Robert Macintyre +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Ian Poulter +12500
Kevin Kisner +12500
Cameron Davis +12500
Cameron Champ +12500
Garrick Higgo +12500
Charley Hoffman +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Branden Grace +12500
Kevin Streelman +12500
Matt Kuchar +12500
Matt Jones +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Bernd Wiesberger +15000
Padraig Harrington +15000
Hudson Swafford +15000
Martin Kaymer +20000
Lucas Glover +20000
Lucas Herbert +20000
Jimmy Walker +30000
Henrik Stenson +30000
Ryan Brehm +30000
Jason Dufner +40000
Alex Cejka +50000
Davis Love +50000
Rich Beem +50000
Y.E. Yang +100000
John Daly +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Shaun Micheel +100000