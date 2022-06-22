The Travelers Championship tends to attract an impressive field, but the 2022 edition is particularly strong. It is a short drive to Hartford from Brookline, which was the site of last weekend's U.S. Open, so five of the top 10 players in the world will be taking part in the 2022 Travelers Championship. Rory McIlroy is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Travelers Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook after carding a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is listed at 11-1, while PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is 12-1.
Scheffler has already earned more money this season than any golfer in any PGA Tour season, nearly picking up another major title last weekend. Is he worth backing with your Travelers Championship 2022 bets? Before making any 2022 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,600 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the Travelers Championship 2022 (see tickets at StubHub) field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2022 Travelers Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Travelers Championship: Cantlay, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and fails to crack the top-five. Cantlay has been red-hot in recent weeks, finishing T-3 or better in three of his last five starts, which includes a victory at the Zurich Classic.
However, Cantlay hasn't fared well at the Travelers Championship in his career, finishing outside the top 10 in each of his last four starts at this event. In addition, Cantlay enters this week's event ranked 87th in one-putt percentage (39.58%) and 69th in greens in regulation percentage (66.67), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Travelers Championship 2022 field.
Another surprise: Keegan Bradley, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Bradley is coming off an incredible week playing as the hometown hero at the U.S. Open, using four birdies over the final 12 holes on Sunday to finish at 1-under-par. He was five strokes back of Matthew Fitzpatrick, marking his best finish at a U.S. Open since 2014. Bradley was showered with cheers as he walked off the final green on Sunday, giving him plenty of energy heading into the Travelers.
He has been in excellent form of late, carding three straight top-10 finishes earlier in the season at the Valero Texas Open, Zurich Classic and Wells Fargo Championship. Bradley has made the cut in seven straight tournaments, providing value as a sleeper this weekend. He's poised to contend for his first win of the season, so SportsLine's model loves him at 35-1 odds.
How to make 2022 Travelers Championship picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title, and it has locked in on massive long shot higher than 60-1 to back in outright best bets. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2022 Travelers Championship picks here.
So who will win the Travelers Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Travelers Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Travelers Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.
2022 Travelers Championship odds, field
Rory McIlroy +1000
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Justin Thomas +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Sam Burns +1800
Xander Schauffele +2000
Jordan Spieth +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Joaquin Niemann +3000
Davis Riley +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Keegan Bradley +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Seamus Power +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Aaron Wise +4000
Brian Harman +4500
Mito Pereira +5000
Marc Leishman +5000
Harold Varner +5000
Webb Simpson +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Russell Henley +6000
Jason Day +6000
Keith Mitchell +6500
Brendan Steele +6500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Jason Kokrak +6500
Maverick McNealy +7000
Aaron Rai +8000
Si-Woo Kim +8000
Kevin Kisner +8000
Brendon Todd +8000
Cameron Tringale +8000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +9000
Joel Dahmen +9000
Mackenzie Hughes +9000
C.T. Pan +9000
Harris English +10000
Adam Long +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Nick Hardy +10000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Scott Stallings +10000
Kevin Streelman +10000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Cameron Champ +12500
Lanto Griffin +12500
Charles Howell +12500
Jhonattan Vegas +12500
Patrick Rodgers +12500
Luke List +12500
Cam Davis +12500
Doug Ghim +12500
Emiliano Grillo +12500
David Lipsky +15000
Anirban Lahiri +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Chez Reavie +15000
Stewart Cink +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Ryan Palmer +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Kramer Hickok +17500
Dylan Frittelli +17500
Andrew Putnam +20000
Patton Kizzire +20000
Callum Tarren +20000
James Hahn +20000
Matthew Wolff +20000
Austin Smotherman +20000
Matthias Schwab +20000
Chad Ramey +20000
Scott Piercy +20000
John Huh +20000
Martin Laird +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Hank Lebioda +20000
Danny Lee +20000
Tyler Duncan +25000
Peter Malnati +25000
Brice Garnett +25000
Vince Whaley +25000
Charley Hoffman +25000
Brandon Wu +25000
Nate Lashley +25000
Rory Sabbatini +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Zach Johnson +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
Danny Willett +25000
Adam Schenk +25000
Doc Redman +25000
J.T. Poston +25000