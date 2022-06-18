With major championship golf back at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the first time since 1988, the U.S. Open is already off to a hot start. The first 18 holes saw a number of stars shoot to the top of the leaderboard, and while many of them have since fallen off, Collin Morikawa made a huge leap Friday to close as co-leader after 54 holes.

Rory McIlroy is looking to win back-to-back tournaments while capturing his first major championship since 2014 and fifth of his career. He got off to a great start, shooting a 67 to open play and following it with a superb 69 in which he rebounded across the back nine by going bogey-free across his final seven holes. McIlroy joins Jon Rahm as big names sitting one stroke back of Morikawa entering the weekend.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has also vaulted himself into contention after a great effort across the back nine in Round 2. On the other end of the coin is Phil Mickelson, who ejected Thursday and is one of a number of notable golfers who missed the U.S. Open cut.

Even beyond those golfers, there is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open from start to finish Saturday, so be sure to follow Round 3 with us. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 18

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 3 coverage -- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 11 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 12 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)