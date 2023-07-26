The 2023 3M Open may be the most consequential edition of the tournament in its short history as it marks the second-to-last event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In what will only be the fifth playing of the event, this year's tournament will welcome veterans jostling for postseason position, rookies looking to make a run and a two-time major champion searching for the type of golf that carried him to his past successes.

Justin Thomas is the man in question. The 15-time PGA Tour winner will make his 3M Open debut this week at TPC Twin Cities, and currently sitting 75th in the FedEx Cup standings, finds him five spots removed from the coveted top 70 that gains entry into the playoffs. While he has added next week's Wyndham Championship to his playing schedule, the 30-year-old would love nothing more than to silence this critics in Minnesota and earn his place in not only the postseason field but potentially the U.S. Ryder Cup Team.

Reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young seeks validation for a spot on that same team fresh off back-to-back top-10 finishes. Defending champion Tony Finau, while firmly in the postseason at 10th in the FedEx Cup standings, could be on the outside looking in for an American side hoping to break a three-decade drought in Europe.

Young guns Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett and Nicolai Hojgaard hope to make a lasting impression while Sepp Straka and Emiliano Grillo seek to continue their stellar summers.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio