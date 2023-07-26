One of the most unusual pairings in PGA Tour history will take place when Erik van Rooyen and Alex Gaugert tee off in the 2023 3M Open beginning Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. During a usual PGA Tour event, Gaugert would be serving as van Rooyen's caddie, a gig he has held since 2019. But this week the 30-year-old Gaugert will be competing against van Rooyen after Gaugert qualified for the 3M Open 2023 earlier this week. The tournament will be Gaugert's first career PGA Tour event as a player.

Caesars Sportsbook lists van Rooyen at +22500 in the latest 2023 3M Open odds, while Gaugert is an enormous +200000 longshot in the 3M Open field. Cameron Young is the +1400 favorite, while defending champion Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama are next in line on the PGA odds board at +1600. Before locking in any 2023 3M Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 19-8-1 and returning 9.28 units over that span. That's a $928 profit for $100 bettors in the past nine weeks.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

One surprise: Nejad is fading is fading Im. The two-time Presidents Cup player is ranked No. 27 in the world and No. 35 in the FedEx Cup standings. He is coming off a 20th place finish in the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Im hasn't finished better than 20th in any tournament since early May, and one of the reasons is his poor final round scoring (70.39), which ranks 102nd on the PGA Tour. For comparison, he ranks first in third round scoring (67.89). "He may have a good tournament, but he hasn't contended in quite some time," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on Lucas Glover. Listed at 50-1 in the odds from Caesars, the 43-year-old Glover has earned more than $29.1 million in his PGA Tour career. He is best known for winning the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

Glover has turned his season around thanks to a broomstick-style long putter. Since switching to the putter before the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Glover has reeled off three straight top-six finishes. "He has been great with the putter and is back to his old self with the ball-striking as well," Nejad told SportsLine.

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 3M and is picking his longshots, including one who is priced at more than 60-1. This player "may have found something recently" with the putter and is a longshot who could surprise.

Cameron Young +1400

Sungjae Im +1600

Tony Finau +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Emiliano Grillo +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Sepp Straka +2500

Ludvig Aberg +2800

Gary Woodland +3500

Adam Hadwin +3500

Cam Davis +3500

Aaron Rai +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Eric Cole +4500

J.T. Poston +5000

Lucas Glover +5000

Keith Mitchell +5000

Beau Hossler +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Austin Eckroat +5500

Ryan Fox +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Mark Hubbard +6000

Taylor Pendrith +6000

Doug Ghim +6500

Vincent Norrman +6500

Alex Noren +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Cameron Champ +7500

Justin Suh +7500

Garrick Higgo +7500

Adam Svensson +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Sam Bennett +8500

Kevin Yu +9000

Greyson Sigg +9000

Peter Kuest +9000

Matt Kuchar +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Brandon Wu +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Taylor Montgomery +10000

Nate Lashley +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

K.H. Lee +10000

Ryan Palmer +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Chez Reavie +10000

S.H. Kim +12500

Will Gordon +12500

Dylan Wu +12500

Michael Kim +12500

MJ Daffue +12500

Matt NeSmith +12500

Nick Hardy +12500

Matt Wallace +15000

Ryan Gerard +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Chesson Hadley + 15000

Andrew Novak + 15000

C.T. Pan + 15000

Carson Young + 15000

Grayson Murray + 15000

Mackenzie Hughes + 15000

Callum Tarren + 15000

Stewart Cink + 15000

Joel Dahmen + 17500

Ben Martin + 17500

Harry Hall + 17500

Adam Long + 17500

Chad Ramey + 17500

David Lipsky + 17500

Justin Lower + 20000

Troy Merritt + 20000

James Hahn + 20000

Sam Ryder + 20000

Kevin Streelman + 20000

Tyler Duncan + 22500

Patton Kizzire + 25000

Scott Piercy + 25000

Erik van Rooyen + 25000

Carl Yuan + 27500

Peter Malnati + 30000

Charley Hoffman + 30000

Brice Garnett + 30000

Zac Blair + 30000

Trey Mullinax + 30000

Zecheng Dou + 30000

Robby Shelton + 35000

Frankie Capan III + 35000

Aaron Baddeley + 35000

Lanto Griffin + 35000

Trevor Cone + 35000

Kevin Chappell + 35000

Austin Smotherman + 40000

Doc Redman + 40000

Martin Laird + 40000

Augusto Nunez + 40000

Brent Grant + 40000

Jimmy Walker + 40000

Ryan Armour + 40000

Tano Goya + 40000

Harry Higgs + 40000

Ryan Moore + 40000

Richy Werenski + 50000

Austin Cook + 50000

Cameron Percy + 50000

Matti Schmid + 50000

Jonathan Byrd + 50000

Kevin Roy + 50000

Harrison Endycott + 50000

Satoshi Kodaira + 50000

Kramer Hickok + 50000

Kelly Kraft + 50000

Henrik Norlander + 50000

Cody Gribble + 50000

Robert Streb + 50000

Russell Knox + 50000

Sean O'Hair + 50000

Kevin Tway + 50000

Martin Trainer + 75000

Jason Dufner + 75000

Hank Lebioda + 75000

Scott Harrington + 75000

Brandt Snedeker + 75000

Ben Taylor + 75000

Preston Summerhays + 75000

Michael Gligic + 75000

Ryan Brehm + 75000

Nico Echavarria + 75000

Caleb VanArragon + 75000

Jim Herman + 75000

Tyson Alexander + 75000

Dylan Frittelli + 75000

Andrew Landry + 100000

Brandon Matthews + 100000

Trevor Werbylo + 100000

Kyle Westmoreland + 100000

Matthias Schwab + 100000

Brian Stuard + 100000

Paul Haley II + 100000

Derek Hitchner + 100000

Brian Gay + 150000

Max McGreevy + 200000

Nick Watney + 200000

Thomas Lehman + 250000

David Hearn + 250000

Eric Rolland + 250000

Chad Collins + 250000