One of the most unusual pairings in PGA Tour history will take place when Erik van Rooyen and Alex Gaugert tee off in the 2023 3M Open beginning Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. During a usual PGA Tour event, Gaugert would be serving as van Rooyen's caddie, a gig he has held since 2019. But this week the 30-year-old Gaugert will be competing against van Rooyen after Gaugert qualified for the 3M Open 2023 earlier this week. The tournament will be Gaugert's first career PGA Tour event as a player.
Caesars Sportsbook lists van Rooyen at +22500 in the latest 2023 3M Open odds, while Gaugert is an enormous +200000 longshot in the 3M Open field. Cameron Young is the +1400 favorite, while defending champion Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama are next in line on the PGA odds board at +1600. Before locking in any 2023 3M Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 19-8-1 and returning 9.28 units over that span. That's a $928 profit for $100 bettors in the past nine weeks.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 3M Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.
Top 2023 3M Open expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is fading is fading Im. The two-time Presidents Cup player is ranked No. 27 in the world and No. 35 in the FedEx Cup standings. He is coming off a 20th place finish in the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
Im hasn't finished better than 20th in any tournament since early May, and one of the reasons is his poor final round scoring (70.39), which ranks 102nd on the PGA Tour. For comparison, he ranks first in third round scoring (67.89). "He may have a good tournament, but he hasn't contended in quite some time," Nejad told SportsLine. See who else to fade at SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on Lucas Glover. Listed at 50-1 in the odds from Caesars, the 43-year-old Glover has earned more than $29.1 million in his PGA Tour career. He is best known for winning the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black on Long Island.
Glover has turned his season around thanks to a broomstick-style long putter. Since switching to the putter before the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Glover has reeled off three straight top-six finishes. "He has been great with the putter and is back to his old self with the ball-striking as well," Nejad told SportsLine. See who else to pick at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 3M Open golf picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 3M and is picking his longshots, including one who is priced at more than 60-1. This player "may have found something recently" with the putter and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 3M, and which player in the 3M 2023 field could bring a huge payday at more than 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for 3M 2023, all from the expert who was up more than 70 units on his recent golf picks.
2023 3M Open odds, field, contenders
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.
Cameron Young +1400
Sungjae Im +1600
Tony Finau +1600
Hideki Matsuyama +1600
Emiliano Grillo +2200
Justin Thomas +2200
Sepp Straka +2500
Ludvig Aberg +2800
Gary Woodland +3500
Adam Hadwin +3500
Cam Davis +3500
Aaron Rai +4000
Sahith Theegala +4500
Stephan Jaeger +4500
Eric Cole +4500
J.T. Poston +5000
Lucas Glover +5000
Keith Mitchell +5000
Beau Hossler +5500
Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
J.J. Spaun +5500
Austin Eckroat +5500
Ryan Fox +5500
Patrick Rodgers +5500
Mark Hubbard +6000
Taylor Pendrith +6000
Doug Ghim +6500
Vincent Norrman +6500
Alex Noren +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Cameron Champ +7500
Justin Suh +7500
Garrick Higgo +7500
Adam Svensson +8000
Lee Hodges +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
Sam Bennett +8500
Kevin Yu +9000
Greyson Sigg +9000
Peter Kuest +9000
Matt Kuchar +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
Brandon Wu +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Taylor Montgomery +10000
Nate Lashley +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
K.H. Lee +10000
Ryan Palmer +10000
Sam Stevens +10000
Chez Reavie +10000
S.H. Kim +12500
Will Gordon +12500
Dylan Wu +12500
Michael Kim +12500
MJ Daffue +12500
Matt NeSmith +12500
Nick Hardy +12500
Matt Wallace +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Chesson Hadley + 15000
Andrew Novak + 15000
C.T. Pan + 15000
Carson Young + 15000
Grayson Murray + 15000
Mackenzie Hughes + 15000
Callum Tarren + 15000
Stewart Cink + 15000
Joel Dahmen + 17500
Ben Martin + 17500
Harry Hall + 17500
Adam Long + 17500
Chad Ramey + 17500
David Lipsky + 17500
Justin Lower + 20000
Troy Merritt + 20000
James Hahn + 20000
Sam Ryder + 20000
Kevin Streelman + 20000
Tyler Duncan + 22500
Patton Kizzire + 25000
Scott Piercy + 25000
Erik van Rooyen + 25000
Carl Yuan + 27500
Peter Malnati + 30000
Charley Hoffman + 30000
Brice Garnett + 30000
Zac Blair + 30000
Trey Mullinax + 30000
Zecheng Dou + 30000
Robby Shelton + 35000
Frankie Capan III + 35000
Aaron Baddeley + 35000
Lanto Griffin + 35000
Trevor Cone + 35000
Kevin Chappell + 35000
Austin Smotherman + 40000
Doc Redman + 40000
Martin Laird + 40000
Augusto Nunez + 40000
Brent Grant + 40000
Jimmy Walker + 40000
Ryan Armour + 40000
Tano Goya + 40000
Harry Higgs + 40000
Ryan Moore + 40000
Richy Werenski + 50000
Austin Cook + 50000
Cameron Percy + 50000
Matti Schmid + 50000
Jonathan Byrd + 50000
Kevin Roy + 50000
Harrison Endycott + 50000
Satoshi Kodaira + 50000
Kramer Hickok + 50000
Kelly Kraft + 50000
Henrik Norlander + 50000
Cody Gribble + 50000
Robert Streb + 50000
Russell Knox + 50000
Sean O'Hair + 50000
Kevin Tway + 50000
Martin Trainer + 75000
Jason Dufner + 75000
Hank Lebioda + 75000
Scott Harrington + 75000
Brandt Snedeker + 75000
Ben Taylor + 75000
Preston Summerhays + 75000
Michael Gligic + 75000
Ryan Brehm + 75000
Nico Echavarria + 75000
Caleb VanArragon + 75000
Jim Herman + 75000
Tyson Alexander + 75000
Dylan Frittelli + 75000
Andrew Landry + 100000
Brandon Matthews + 100000
Trevor Werbylo + 100000
Kyle Westmoreland + 100000
Matthias Schwab + 100000
Brian Stuard + 100000
Paul Haley II + 100000
Derek Hitchner + 100000
Brian Gay + 150000
Max McGreevy + 200000
Nick Watney + 200000
Thomas Lehman + 250000
David Hearn + 250000
Eric Rolland + 250000
Chad Collins + 250000