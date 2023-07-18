Rory McIlroy will try to stay hot and end his major championship drought when he tees off in the 2023 Open Championship beginning Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The former No. 1-ranked player in the world has not won a major since 2014, when he won both the Open and PGA Championship. That year, the Open was also played at Royal Liverpool. McIlroy enters the Open Championship 2023 having won last week's Scottish Open. He is the +525 favorite in the latest 2023 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +750 second choice in the 2023 Open Championship field. Jon Rahm (+1200), Rickie Fowler (+1200), Tommy Fleetwood (+1500), Viktor Hovland (+1500) and defending champion Cameron Smith (+1500) round out the top seven 2023 Open Championship contenders. Before locking in any 2023 Open Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 19-5-1 and returning 11.76 units over that span. That's a $1,176 profit for $100 bettors in the past eight weeks.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Top 2023 Open Championship expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is low on the chances of Jon Rahm (+1200), even though he leads the FedEx Cup standings and is one of the top 2023 Open Championship favorites. Rahm has never had much success in the Open. In six previous starts, he has only one top-10 finish (in 2021). Last year, he finished 34th.
In addition, Rahm has cooled off recently. Since winning four of his first nine tournaments to start the year, including the Masters, he has just two top-10 finishes in his last six events. "He is very capable of winning this tournament, but his recent form doesn't justify the short number, especially when you consider how well the top tier of talent is playing around him," Nejad told SportsLine. See who else to fade at SportsLine.
However, Nejad is bullish on Dustin Johnson, even though he is a +3000 longshot. The 39-year-old has a history of success at the Open Championship, with one runner-up finish, in 2011, and four other top-10 finishes, including the last two years.
Unlike Rahm, Johnson enters the Open Championship 2023 with his game trending in the right direction. He has a win and four other top-10 finishes on the LIV tour this year. "His form appears to be in good shape with back-to-back top 10 finishes, alongside a 10th at the U.S. Open," Nejad told SportsLine. See who else to pick at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Open Championship golf picks
2023 Open Championship odds, field, contenders
Rory McIlroy +525
Scottie Scheffler +750
Jon Rahm +1200
Rickie Fowler +1200
Tommy Fleetwood +1500
Viktor Hovland +1500
Cameron Smith +1500
Brooks Koepka +1800
Xander Schauffele +2500
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Collin Morikawa +2800
Shane Lowry +3000
Dustin Johnson +3000
Jordan Spieth +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3000
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tom Kim +4000
Justin Rose +4500
Cameron Young +4500
Tony Finau +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Bryson DeChambeau +5000
Max Homa +5000
Wyndham Clark +5000
Justin Thomas +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Jason Day +6500
Robert ManIntyre +6600
Taylor Gooch +7000
Sam Burns +7000
Sungjae Im +8000
Patrick Reed +8500
Denny McCarthy +8500
Keegan Bradley +8500
Corey Conners +8500
Ryan Fox +9000
Louis Oosthuizen +9000
Padraig Harrington +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Branden Grace +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Sahith Theegala +125000
Joaquin Niemann +12500
Phil Mickelson +12500
Victor Perez +15000
Paul Casey +15000
Antoine Rozner +1500
Harris English +1500
Si-woo Kim +1500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Thomas Detry +15000
Yannik Paul +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Brian Harman +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Adam Schenk +17500
Lucas Herbert +17500
Nicolai Hojgaard +17500
Jordan Smith +20000
Christian Bezuidenhout +20000
Richie Ramsay +20000
Sergio Garcia +20000
Marc Leishman +20000
Davis Riley +20000
Thobjorn Olesen +20000
Thomas Pieters +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Gary Woodland +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Alex Noren +20000
Aaron Wise +20000
Abraham Ancer +22500
Keith Mitchell +22500
Adrian Otaegui +25000
Lee Westwood +25000
Ewen Ferguson +25000
Danny Willett +25000
Seamus Power +25000
Tom Hoge +25000
KH Lee +25000
Richard Bland +25000
Harold Varner +25000
Rikuya Hoshino +30000
JJ Spaun +30000
Guido Migliozzi +30000
Connor Syme +30000
Takumi Kanaya +30000
Billy Horschel +30000
J.T. Poston +30000
Francesco Molinari +30000
Jazz Janewattanond +30000
Charl Schwartzel +30000
Hurly Long +30000
Christen Lawrence +30000
Cameron Tringale +30000
Pablo Larrazabal +30000
Emiliano Grillo +30000
Callum Shrinkwin +30000
Mackenzie Hughes +30000
Matthew Southgate +30000
Matt Wallace +35000
Henrik Stenson +35000
David Lingmerth +35000
Ari Arnaus +35000
Luke List +35000
Matthew Jordan +35000
Dan Bradbury +35000
Laurie Canter +35000
Andrew Putnam +40000
Sami Valimaki +40000
Zach Johnson +40000
Lee Hodges +40000
Shubhankar Sharma +50000
Scott Stallings +50000
Paul Lawrie +50000
Michael Kim +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Ben Griffin +50000
Trey Mullinax +50000
Nacho Elvira +50000
Todd Hamilton +50000
David Micheluzzi +50000
Kalle Samooja +50000
Alejandro Canizares +50000
Ernis Els +50000
Kazuki Higa +50000
Ockie Strydom +50000
Marc Warren +75000
Ben Curtis +75000
Oliver Farr +75000
Alex Fitzpatrick +75000
Bio Kim +75000
Darren Clarke +100000
Justin Leonard +100000
John Daly +150000
David Duval +150000