Rory McIlroy will try to stay hot and end his major championship drought when he tees off in the 2023 Open Championship beginning Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The former No. 1-ranked player in the world has not won a major since 2014, when he won both the Open and PGA Championship. That year, the Open was also played at Royal Liverpool. McIlroy enters the Open Championship 2023 having won last week's Scottish Open. He is the +525 favorite in the latest 2023 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +750 second choice in the 2023 Open Championship field. Jon Rahm (+1200), Rickie Fowler (+1200), Tommy Fleetwood (+1500), Viktor Hovland (+1500) and defending champion Cameron Smith (+1500) round out the top seven 2023 Open Championship contenders. Before locking in any 2023 Open Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 19-5-1 and returning 11.76 units over that span. That's a $1,176 profit for $100 bettors in the past eight weeks.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 Open Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is low on the chances of Jon Rahm (+1200), even though he leads the FedEx Cup standings and is one of the top 2023 Open Championship favorites. Rahm has never had much success in the Open. In six previous starts, he has only one top-10 finish (in 2021). Last year, he finished 34th.

In addition, Rahm has cooled off recently. Since winning four of his first nine tournaments to start the year, including the Masters, he has just two top-10 finishes in his last six events. "He is very capable of winning this tournament, but his recent form doesn't justify the short number, especially when you consider how well the top tier of talent is playing around him," Nejad told SportsLine. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

However, Nejad is bullish on Dustin Johnson, even though he is a +3000 longshot. The 39-year-old has a history of success at the Open Championship, with one runner-up finish, in 2011, and four other top-10 finishes, including the last two years.

Unlike Rahm, Johnson enters the Open Championship 2023 with his game trending in the right direction. He has a win and four other top-10 finishes on the LIV tour this year. "His form appears to be in good shape with back-to-back top 10 finishes, alongside a 10th at the U.S. Open," Nejad told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Open Championship golf picks

2023 Open Championship odds, field, contenders

Rory McIlroy +525

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1200

Rickie Fowler +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1500

Viktor Hovland +1500

Cameron Smith +1500

Brooks Koepka +1800

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Bryson DeChambeau +5000

Max Homa +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Justin Thomas +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Jason Day +6500

Robert ManIntyre +6600

Taylor Gooch +7000

Sam Burns +7000

Sungjae Im +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Denny McCarthy +8500

Keegan Bradley +8500

Corey Conners +8500

Ryan Fox +9000

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Padraig Harrington +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Sahith Theegala +125000

Joaquin Niemann +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Victor Perez +15000

Paul Casey +15000

Antoine Rozner +1500

Harris English +1500

Si-woo Kim +1500

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Yannik Paul +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Brian Harman +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard +17500

Jordan Smith +20000

Christian Bezuidenhout +20000

Richie Ramsay +20000

Sergio Garcia +20000

Marc Leishman +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Thobjorn Olesen +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Gary Woodland +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Alex Noren +20000

Aaron Wise +20000

Abraham Ancer +22500

Keith Mitchell +22500

Adrian Otaegui +25000

Lee Westwood +25000

Ewen Ferguson +25000

Danny Willett +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Tom Hoge +25000

KH Lee +25000

Richard Bland +25000

Harold Varner +25000

Rikuya Hoshino +30000

JJ Spaun +30000

Guido Migliozzi +30000

Connor Syme +30000

Takumi Kanaya +30000

Billy Horschel +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Francesco Molinari +30000

Jazz Janewattanond +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Hurly Long +30000

Christen Lawrence +30000

Cameron Tringale +30000

Pablo Larrazabal +30000

Emiliano Grillo +30000

Callum Shrinkwin +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Matthew Southgate +30000

Matt Wallace +35000

Henrik Stenson +35000

David Lingmerth +35000

Ari Arnaus +35000

Luke List +35000

Matthew Jordan +35000

Dan Bradbury +35000

Laurie Canter +35000

Andrew Putnam +40000

Sami Valimaki +40000

Zach Johnson +40000

Lee Hodges +40000

Shubhankar Sharma +50000

Scott Stallings +50000

Paul Lawrie +50000

Michael Kim +50000

Stewart Cink +50000

Ben Griffin +50000

Trey Mullinax +50000

Nacho Elvira +50000

Todd Hamilton +50000

David Micheluzzi +50000

Kalle Samooja +50000

Alejandro Canizares +50000

Ernis Els +50000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Ockie Strydom +50000

Marc Warren +75000

Ben Curtis +75000

Oliver Farr +75000

Alex Fitzpatrick +75000

Bio Kim +75000

Darren Clarke +100000

Justin Leonard +100000

John Daly +150000

David Duval +150000