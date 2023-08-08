The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship begins Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The tournament marks the start of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the golf world focused on a star-studded field. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the first event of the playoffs, with the top 50 advancing to the BMW Championship. Then, the top 30 will move on to the TOUR Championship at East Lake, with the game's biggest stars battling for a massive overall purse.

Scottie Scheffler (+650) is the betting favorite in the latest 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, followed by Jon Rahm (+800) and Rory McIlroy (+800).

One player Cohen loves this week is Brian Harman. In his last outing, Harman became a major champion for the first time with a runaway win at the Open Championship. Harman has also finished in the top 12 in four straight tournaments, including a tie for second place at the Travelers Championship. Course history is also on Harman's side with a tie for third in 2022, and he has elite metrics this season. Harman leads the PGA Tour in scrambling (66.96%) and he is No. 2 in bogey avoidance (12.12%). Harman also ranks in the top 12 in sand save percentage, driving accuracy percentage, scrambling from the rough, putting inside 10 feet, and scoring average. Harman also has an active 196-hole streak without a three-putt.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Xander Schauffele at his current price. Schauffele has not won a tournament this season and he ranks outside the top 15 overall in the FedEx Cup standings despite lofty odds. Schauffele has also been outside the top 15 in five of his last six tournaments, and he has only finished inside the top 10 once at this tournament in Memphis. Schauffele is also outside the top 90 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around-the-green, driving accuracy percentage, three-putt avoidance, and putting accuracy inside of 10 feet. See all of Cohen's FedEx St. Jude Championship picks at SportsLine.

